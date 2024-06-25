Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning guitarist and soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Peter Frampton, confirms The Positively Thankful Tour. The September run includes stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Warner Theatre, Philadelphia’s The Metropolitan Opera House and more.

“It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far,” says Frampton. “First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on ‘The Positively Thankful Tour’! Can't wait to see you then!”

Tickets will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, June 28 at peterframpton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming performances follow Frampton’s aptly named Never Say Never Tour—and subsequent Never EVER Say Never Tour—the nationwide run of summer and fall dates that were unexpected by fans. Despite the announcement of his farewell tour over four years ago due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, the legendary musician has continued to play venues across the country to critical acclaim.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007 Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville earlier this month.

In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton’s latest album, Rockstar, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

Last year Frampton released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here.

After 48 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide. He is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland this fall.

THE POSITIVELY THANKFUL TOUR

September 8—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Performing Arts Center

September 10—Washington, D.C.—The Warner Theatre

September 12—New York, NY—The Beacon Theatre

September 13—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

September 15—Westport, CT—Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

September 17—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—The Metropolitan Opera House

September 21—Niagara Falls, NY—Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

September 23—Northfield, OH—MGM Northfield Park

Photo credit: Mitch Conrad

