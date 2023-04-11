Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peter Frampton Confirms 'Never Say Never' Nationwide Tour

Tickets will be available Friday, April 14.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is back on the road-the Never Say Never Tour will kick off in June and see Frampton making stops nationwide through August. Tickets will be available Friday, April 14 at peterframpton.com. See below for full tour routing.

"At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter."

Citi is the official card of the Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning April 12 at 10 a.m. local time until April 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart.

In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim.

In November of last year, Frampton performed a sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall which was filmed and is currently airing on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive. Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release Frampton@50, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton.

After 47 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

June 21-Rose Music Center at The Heights-Huber Heights, OH

June 22-PNC Pavilion at Riverbend-Cincinnati, OH

June 24-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh, NC

June 25-Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre-Charlotte, NC

June 27-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre-Alpharetta, GA

June 28-The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre-St. Augustine, FL

June 30-Hard Rock Live Orlando-Orlando, FL

July 2-The Sound at Coachman Park-Clearwater, FL

July 3-Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live-Hollywood, FL

July 13-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion-Gilford, NH

July 15-Wind Creek Event Center-Bethlehem, PA

July 16-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ

July 18-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-Boston, MA

July 20-The Theater at MGM National Harbor-Oxon Hill, MD

July 22-Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater-Mashantucket, CT

July 23-The Capitol Theatre-Port Chester, NY

July 25-The Capitol Theatre-Port Chester, NY

July 26-The Paramount-Huntington, NY

July 28-Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center-Verona, NY

July 29-Fallsview Casino Resort-Niagara Falls, ON

August 10-Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn-Troutdale, OR

August 12-Thunder Valley Casino-Lincoln, CA

August 13-Yaamava' Theater-Highland, CA

August 15-The Masonic-San Francisco, CA

August 18-The Pearl-Las Vegas, NV

August 19-Sandy Amphitheater-Sandy, UT

Photo credit: Austin Lord



