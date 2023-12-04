Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live

Música mexicana superstar Peso Pluma is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live — the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Peso’s performance at the Honda Center in Anaheim marks the final stop of his wildly successful and sold out ‘Doble P’ tour that brought his global sound to fans live in the US for the first time this year.

The full performance of the sold out show will debut Wednesday, Dec 6 at 7:00pm PST / 10:00pm EST exclusively on Apple Music at apple.co/PesoPlumaAML and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, Peso showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Lady Gaga,” “Nueva Vida,” and “Rubicon,” plus a special performance of “Rosa Pastel” with Doble P Records artist Jasiel Núñez.

"It feels good to be part of this mixing of cultures, and there's a lot of people that come to my shows, and they don't even know Spanish,” Peso Pluma shares with Apple Music. "They just go crazy with our music. That's how music works, I think. It has a magic that nobody knows.”

Closing out 2023 with an Apple Music Live performance further amplifies the meteoric year for Peso across Apple Music. His “Ella Baila Sola,” a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the No. 1 most-streamed Latin song of the year on Apple Music worldwide and made history in 2023 as the first Música Mexicana song in Apple Music history to reach the top three on the Global Daily Top 100. His streams on Apple Music worldwide grew over 4,500% this year.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran, which was followed by Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show from earlier this summer and most recently Dominic Fike gave an electrifying show . Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Get exclusive wallpapers for your phone on Peso Pluma's concert page in Shazam. Tap “Save" to unlock the Apple Music Live setlist, tour photos, and more after the show.

Watch the trailer for the concert here: