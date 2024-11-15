Pentatonix Kicks Off Massive 2024 Holiday Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pentatonix’s holiday tradition returns with their biggest Christmas tour yet – Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour. After thrilling arenas full of fans with yuletide classics in 2022 and 2023, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated quintet have returned to the road to celebrate this year’s holiday season. Pentatonix’s highly anticipated run kicked off last night, November 14, in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena. The tour will visit major markets across North America, including the group’s first headlining holiday show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on Sunday, December 22 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center.

This year, Pentatonix also spreads extra holiday cheer with their brand-new single, "Meet Me Next Christmas," an original song written for and featured in their new Netflix holiday Rom Com Meet Me Next Christmas. The film is now streaming globally on Netflix and notably claimed the No. 1 Movie spot on Netflix Charts the week of its release.

Pentatonix have partnered with Superfan to elevate the fan experience with unique VIP options. Pentatonix VIP packages will offer fans an array of exclusive benefits, including best-in-house seats, an intimate Q&A and mini performance with the band, exclusive autographed merch items, and access to the pre-show Warm Wishes Winter Lounge with fun activities. For more info on VIP, visit HERE.

Last winter, Pentatonix unveiled The Greatest Christmas Hits, their 12th album overall and seventh holiday collection. It featured 23 of the ground-breaking a cappella group’s top holiday songs and eight brand new tracks, including a holiday original, “Please Santa Please,” which became a top 5 radio hit. The album was the latest in a string of blockbuster releases for the quintet, spending 10 weeks on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart.

Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour Dates

11/14 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/16 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

11/17 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

11/19 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

11/21 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/23 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/30 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

12/1 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/4 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

12/5 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/7 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

12/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/10 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/12 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

12/14 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

12/15 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

12/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

12/18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/19 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/21 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/22 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

About Pentatonix

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021’s Evergreen and 2022’s Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame before closing out the year with a North American Christmas Tour in support of their holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Most recently, Pentatonix starred in the new Netflix holiday romcom, Meet Me Next Christmas, which claimed the No. 1 Movie spot on Netflix Charts the week of its release.

Photo Credit: Khoi Ton/Mohegan Sun

