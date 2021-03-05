Peak Futures Release Sophomore Single 'Orion'

Following the success of their debut single, 'Tapestry' released late last year, 6-piece soul collective Peak Futures return with their sophomore single, 'Orion' featuring the vocals of Joe Bernie and accompanied by a stunning, out-of-this-world visual.

Founded by bassist and guitarist Chris Hills, Peak Futures consist of Sara De Santis (Piano), Joe Bernie (Vocals), Pauli the PSM (Drums), Eva Brooks ( Backing Vocals) and Rebecca Freckleton ( Backing Vocals). The group came together following Chris' return to London from New York back in 2019 when he bumped into Sara De Santis and Joe Bernie. The three musicians quickly became good friends and ended up being instrumental in bringing Chris' musical ideas to life.

Speaking on fond memories of this encounter, Chris Hills shares:

"I had a bunch of ideas that they just transformed into living, breathing songs as soon as we started working together. Once we got demos down I knew that bringing in Pauli and Tom on drums would add another dimension."

As the second single to be taken from their upcoming album, Colours of the Sun, Peak Futures' latest offering, 'Orion' is an exciting new insight into what the band's first full-length project has in store. Released under Community Laundry Records, 'Orion' is filled with rich, live instrumentation, alien-like synths and impactful drum patterns, making the track nothing short of an immersive sonic experience set in space.

Steeped in arcane lyricism that's complex yet equally compelling, 'Orion' ponders the big questions in life, casually dissecting existential dread over haunting synth lines and plucky strings. Drawing the listener in from the very first note, Joe Bernie's incredible, soulful, rock-like vocals act as the glue that binds the whole arrangement together. Inspired by the sonic palettes of Isaac Hayes - both his early Stax staff arrangements as well as the epic solo era - Peak Futures' sound doesn't shy away from extended instrumentals or putting a non-vocal part at the fore.

"The theme of the whole album is mainly about gaining self-understanding through a journey to unfamiliar spaces, be they physical, mental or cultural. The wider album threads a path that criss-crosses from the stellar to the earthly and back, touching on both the richness and detail of the everyday as well as the cosmic scale of the universe."

