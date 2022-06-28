Peach Fuzz Announce Debut EP

A new group featuring Samia, Raffaella, Sara L'Abriola, and Victoria Zaro (Ryann) who call themselves PEACH FUZZ has announced their debut EP, Can Mary Dood the Moon?, due for release July 22nd on Psychic Hotline.

The EP is avilable to be pre-saved here.

The announcement was accompanied by the single "Hey Dood," a flirtatious, tongue-in-cheek off-kilter Y2K pop gem, a chugging song about fumbling to find genuine pick-up lines to cut through the feeling of being awkward at a party.

The down on the chin of an adolescent boy whose beard has not yet developed. Raffaella, Samia, Sara L'Abriola (Hank), and Victoria Zaro (Ryann), the Four Fuzzes, folk with their debut EP Can Mary Dood the Moon?

Peach Fuzz was produced by Sachi DiSerafino (Joy Again), Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus, Lupin) and Caleb Hinz (Baby Boys).

Photo Credit: Muriel Margaret