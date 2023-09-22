Paulina Releases Debut EP 'The Show Goes On'

Budding new electro-pop artist Paulina unveils her sparkling debut EP titled the show goes on.

The five-song offering, produced by longtime friend Sam Merkin, presents the singer's heartache wrapped in a bow and tells the story of her journey to growth. With lyrical themes of love, pain, and desire, the recent college graduate's storytelling of relatable experiences with heartbreak and young love allows listeners to feel empowered within the lively and glittery electro-pop beats.

On the title, Paulina explains, "I practically grew up on stage, performing in shows my whole life. So, this title seemed fitting. It's a metaphor for my life. My life is the show. In this EP, I take listeners through the emotional journey (which is introduced in the first track). s happens. Life keeps moving. The show goes on."

Paulina Ella Levitan is a singer/ songwriter born and raised in Long Island, New York. Her love for music was sparked at a young age, continuing into adulthood while studying at The University of Miami's Frost School of Music. She is the blend of a classical foundation, musical theater background, and pop focus, bringing us a unique, cinematic sound of dramatic and transcending soundscapes, glistening vocals, and ear-candy melodies. If you listen closely, you can even hear the sparkles intertwined in her music.

Stay tuned for more to come from the young songstress.

PHOTO CREDITS: Katia Luu