Body Count Drops Chilling New Single 'Psychopath' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Body Count is back with “Psychopath” – their first new single since 2020’s “Bum-Rush,” which won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Metal Performance.

The explosive new track, which features Fit for An Autopsy vocalist Joe Bad, shows Ice-T and crew on maximum killing overdrive and primed for the next chapter of the legendary L.A.-based band’s 35+ year career. Longtime collaborator Will Putney (Knocked Loose, The Ghost Inside) produced the song, which was released today via Century Media Records.

The band’s EU/UK Merciless Tour will kick off on June 5 at Mystic Festival in Poland and bring Body Count to some of the world’s biggest festivals and venues, across more than a dozen countries. After returning to the States, they’ll perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

“Psychopath” is from Body Count’s forthcoming album, Merciless, the follow-up to Carnivore, which was released to critical acclaim in March 2020 – just a week before COVID shut the entire world down. Upon the album’s release, NME observed, “as long as there’s injustice, there’ll be a need for Ice T’s vital brand of hardcore.” REVOLVER marveled, “Death, controversy and changing times could have crushed them. Instead…they’re as strong as ever.”

For Body Count, it’s been a history of being both respected and feared – a barbed-wire thread that stretches back to the band’s origins as a project between Ice-T and Crenshaw High friend, Ernie C. Their first shot fired, the song, “Body Count,” was a mission statement on Ice-T’s 1991 O.G. – Original Gangster. That’s the blueprint they’ve been running on for 35+ years.

They touched a nerve with their first, self-titled 1991 album and its divisive track, “Cop Killer,” which inspired hatred, fear, and paranoia, but also inspired generations of bands to follow. What they took from growing up with Black Sabbath and being inspired by fellow L.A. legends like Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies has only upped the ante for generations of homies and hardcore fans. Body Count’s current line-up includes surviving OG’s Ice, Ernie C. and Sean E Sean joined by bassist Vincent Price, drummer Will “Ill Will” Dorsey, Juan “Juan of the Dead” Garcia and backing vocalist Little Ice.

Body Count Feat. Ice-T – Tour Dates

5/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

5/24 – Eagle River, AK – Matanuska Brewing Company

6/5 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival 2024

6/7 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

6/8 – Nürnberg, Germany – Rock im Park 2024

6/9 – Nürnberg, Germany – Rock am Ring 2024

6/11 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

6/13 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock for People 2024

6/15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock 2024

6/16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Salata Stadium

6/17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

6/18 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

6/20 – Nummijärvi, Finland – Nummirock 2024

6/22 – Cophenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

6/23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

6/25 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

6/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

6/27 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air

6/28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest 2024

6/30 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7/1 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

7/2 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard

9/28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

Photo Credit: Alessandro Solca

Comments