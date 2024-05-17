Guster's New Album 'Ooh La La' Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guster is proud to release their new album, Ooh La La, out now via Ocho Mule Records.

Their ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years, Ooh La La was heralded in February by the premiere of the stunning first single, “Keep Going.” With its luminous harmonies and gauzy guitar tones, “Keep Going” serves as a lovely encapsulation of the Ooh La La's emotional undercurrent, telegraphing an irrepressible joy in the face of turmoil and unrest. In March and April, the band then released memorable singles "All Day," "Maybe We're Alright," and, most recently, "The Elevator," the bittersweet ballad that touched the hearts of so many fans after hearing it on the advance album CD given out for free at the sold-out MGM Music Hall at Fenway show that the band made a last-minute decision to share it with everyone. Guster will celebrate the release of Ooh La La with an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning May 25.

Ooh La La marks a bold departure from its predecessor, 2019’s acclaimed Look Alive. This time, Guster carved out a lush and acclaimed expansive sound rich in acoustic guitars and graceful piano work. With additional production from Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen) and Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men), Ooh La La radiates an undeniable warmth, even as its songs delve into the more daunting aspects of modern life.

“When I listen back to the album now it feels like there’s depth everywhere,” says drummer Brian Rosenworcel. “There’s not a moment where we strike a chord that isn’t meaningful to us. Nobody was going to accept a song that didn’t hit at a certain level, and it feels good to still have that passion more than 30 years into our career.”

“We feel lucky that we’ve created a dynamic where there’s no real separation between us and our fans,” says Gardner. “We’re all part of a community, and it’s theirs just as much as it’s ours.”

“One of the main reasons we’re still a band is the fans who’ve come to see us for years,” adds Miller, “the people who show us the tattoos they’ve gotten with our lyrics. It inspires us to stay creative and stay fearless, instead of just making the same record over and over. Everything we do is in service of that connection, and at this point I’d say we’re definitely lifers.”

Tracklisting:

This Heart is Occupied

When We Were Stars

All Day

My Kind

Keep Going

Gauguin, Cézanne (Everlasting Love)

Witness Tree

Black Balloon

The Elevator

Maybe We’re Alright

Guster has been celebrating their remarkable three-decade-plus run with a busy live schedule that included their recent “We Also Have Eras Tour,” a unique theatrical performance featuring extended “Evening with Guster” sets chronicling the band’s history from 1994’s debut album, Parachute, to the long-awaited Ooh La La. This summer will see Guster making festival performances including the sold-out Newport Folk Festival (July 26-28 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI), followed by a very special series of shows commemorating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough third album, 1999’s Lost and Gone Forever, beginning August 1 with a sold-out date at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony and featuring special guest Kevin Morby. In addition, Guster will honor Lost and Gone Forever at this year’s installment of their annual On The Ocean Festival, at Thompson’s Point in guitarist Adam Gardner’s adopted hometown of Portland, ME. The band will return to Portland for its sixth unforgettable weekend of music, fan experiences, and local flavor. Taking place Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, this year's lineup is sure to delight fans of all ages. For more information on OTO please visit ontheoceanfest.com. The band will also perform a much-anticipated full LP performance at Nashville, TN’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 27. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.guster.com.

GUSTER - TOUR 2024

JUNE

29 – Shelburne, VT –The Green at Shelburne Museum

30 – Hartford, CT – The Capitol Groove Festival^

JULY

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford w/ Los Angeles Philharmonic (SOLD OUT)

26 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival ^ (SOLD OUT)

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

28 – Skokie, IL – Out of Space Festival^

AUGUST

1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre # (SOLD OUT)

2 – Park City, UT – Summer Concerts At The Canyons

9-11 – Portland, ME – On The Ocean Festival ^ #

SEPTEMBER

14 – Asbury Park, NJ, Sea Hear Now Festival^ (SOLD OUT)

27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium # (SOLD OUT)

28 – Raleigh, NC – North Carolina Museum of Art

29 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean’s Calling Festival^ (SOLD OUT)

^ Festival Performance

# Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

