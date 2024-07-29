Patrick Davis Unveils New Song 'Red Wine (Your Way Through It)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Red Wine (Your Way Through It)” is the latest song from acclaimed songwriter Patrick Davis. “Red Wine” comes just in time for Davis’s Songwriters in Paradise - Headlsburg, which kicked off last week in beautiful Sonoma County, California.

“Red Wine” follows a number of original songs released by Davis including “Southern Roots,” “L-O-V-E,” “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” “Beautiful Day For Flying,” and "Six String Dreams."

Davis has devoted over two decades to leaving his mark onstage, in recording studios, and as the driving force behind music and lifestyle events like Songwriters in Paradise. Celebrated as a critically acclaimed solo artist, he has also gained renown as a prolific songwriter, contributing not only to his own albums but also to the catalogs of icons such as Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett. His fifth full-length album Carolina When I Die, due out late 2024, marks a transformative moment as Davis reintroduces himself as a Southern storyteller, a master craftsman, and a versatile musician.

PATRICK DAVIS LIVE

July 24-27 @ Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg | Healdsburg, CA

Aug 24 @ Songwriters 4 Vets | Bonita Springs, FL

Nov 20-23 @ Songwriters in Paradise Cabo | Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Nov 29 @ The Senate | 8th Annual Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir - Toys 4 Tots Show | Columbia, SC

Dec 7 @ Bricoleur Vineyards - 2nd Annual Toys 4 Tots show & Wine Makers Dinner | Windsor, CA

Photo Credit: Zach Sinclair

