Parson James Releases Official Video for 'Dirty Laundry'

Today, multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Parson James is back with the official music video for "Dirty Laundry," a special collaboration with GRAMMY-winning artist, JoJo. The video, debuted today on PAPER Magazine, was filmed on location at "Elsewhere" in Topanga Canyon, CA and directed by Alfredo Flores, offering an intimate look at their longtime friendship.

Watch the official music video for "Dirty Laundry" below.

"Dirty Laundry" was recently hailed by Billboard as "a tender-yet-swaggering love song," praising the duo's "stratospheric vocals," with V Magazine lauding the track as "emotionally freeing" and "a pop jam that easily melds R&B and soul to create one confection." The duet marks the first offering of new music from Parson James in 2021.

Listen to Dirty Laundry" HERE

Speaking about the new song, Parson reveals, "I can't believe this song is actually out in the world. It holds such a special place in my heart and it's taken such beautiful shape over the last year. I originally wrote this about a guy I was seeing in quarantine. He struggled so much with his sexuality and accepting himself & felt ashamed and it really was affecting him deeply. I wanted so badly to let him know that he should feel safe around me, that there was zero judgement and that I knew how he felt and wanted to be someone he could fully be himself around. His washer/dryer had broken so he was bringing laundry to my house a lot so the idea of "dirty laundry" came from that. There's no such thing as dirty laundry when you have your person."

On having JoJo join him on the song, Parson explains, "It felt so natural after writing it to ask Jo to be on this record. We have such a deep and meaningful friendship where it's exactly that. We know each other in and out and have experienced extreme hardships together. I wanted to normalize platonic love and show an example of a gay man and his best female friend fully having each other's back. It's something that isn't seen enough in my opinion."

Speaking about her involvement, JoJo unveils, "When Parson played me this record I immediately knew I wanted to lend my voice to it! He's such a special human being and artist and we'd been talking about singing together for years. So I'm glad we were able to bring this song to life together."

"Dirty Laundry" is the first bit of new music to come from Parson James this year, and serves as the follow up to his song "High Tide Low Tide." Watch the visual for 'High Tide, Low Tide' HERE

Parson James also recently announced an upcoming live performance as part of Outloud's Raising Voices festival, taking place in in Los Angeles from Friday, June 4th through Sunday, June 6th and live streaming exclusively on Twitch

Raising Voices' mission is to "promote love, acceptance, inclusiveness, identity and support while bringing people together in a colorful celebration of community." The event will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will include performances by Parson James alongside Daya, Mykki Blanco, Hayley Kiyoko, Kim Petras, Sam Sparro, Sofi Tukker, Vincint and more, plus Adam Lambert, who also serves as curator for the event. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.weareoutloud.com.

With his cathedral-size vocal range, confessional lyricism, sharp sense of soul, and pop ambition, South Carolina-born, multi-platinum-certified singer and songwriter Parson James transmutes trials and tribulations into inspiration. Now, with "Dirty Laundry" out in the world and more new music on the horizon, Parson James is ready to wear his heart on his sleeve yet again, as he embarks on this next chapter.

Parson's personal journey could be worthy of a novel or screenplay in and of itself. As an openly gay, bi-racial son of the South, who experienced a rocky childhood marked by racism, homophobia, addiction, and domestic abuse, Parson James has frequently found himself drawn to trying to make sense of his past and how it has shaped his identity. Born to an African American father and Caucasian teen mom in poverty, the music of Otis Redding, Bill Withers, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley became something of a refuge throughout his childhood.

Following a whirlwind few years starting in 2015 when Parson James catapulted to the top of the charts and gained instant global fame having penned and sang on Kygo's major hit "Stole The Show," he simultaneously inked a major label deal, began releasing his own critically acclaimed solo music, landing on the cover of magazine's and touring all over the world. "Stole The Show" went on to earn RIAA multi-platinum certification in North America and multi-platinum in 15 other countries, clocking more than a billion combined global streams.

Also, a staunch and outspoken advocate, he capitalized on the opportunity to give back within the LGBTQ+ community and became a board member for the LOVELOUD Foundation, and has been a regular contributor to organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project and AmFAR.

Now, Parson James is back, with more experience, a new perspective and the best music he's written to date.



JoJo [born Joanna Levesque] is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 29 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 15 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] last year with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. JoJo went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, including the Top 3 single "Too Little Too Late." In 2016, following 10 years of legal battles with her former label that prevented her from releasing new music, JoJo returned with Mad Love. - debuting Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2018, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music, so her fans could finally get the nostalgia they had been missing for so many years. She has also pushed herself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with artists ranging from PJ Morton [on the GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hit "Say So"] to Jacob Collier [lending her vocal stylings to the jazzy "It Don't Matter"]. Most recently, JoJo released the Biden-Harris campaign anthem "The Change" and her debut holiday album December Baby, followed by timeless track "American Mood," which gave a portion of its proceeds to the "I Have A Dream" Foundation.