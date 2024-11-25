Paris Paloma Details UK and Ireland 2025 Live Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following her recent UK headline tour earlier this month, rising artist Paris Paloma has announced UK and Ireland 2025 dates, including her biggest London headline show to date at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The dates include shows in Manchester, London and Dublin in June 2025 and follow sold-out headline UK, European and American tours this year. Paris will also be returning to North America next year for her second headline North American tour in March 2025, which is largely sold out.

Paris shared an exciting collaboration earlier this month with the release of The Rider (from "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim"), performed by Paris and written and produced by Phoebe Gittins and David Long for the film. The single follows the long-standing tradition of incredible performers being part of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies and previous performers include Enya, Emilíana Torrini, Annie Lennox, Neil Finn, Ed Sheeran, and Billy Boyd.

This summer, Paris released her highly anticipated debut album ‘Cacophony’, inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. The album features ‘labour’, the viral, Billboard-charting single, which continues to strike a chord with women around the globe, launching tens of thousands of TikToks in response and now sitting at over 185 million streams on Spotify. Earlier this year, Paris honored her devoted fan community by immortalizing their voices with a new version of ‘labour’ featuring over 100 fan vocals to celebrate 1 year since its original release. Watch the video HERE.



The album’s 15 tracks range from tender and heartbreaking to sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a body of work that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine. Featuring the singles ‘last woman on earth’, ‘the warmth’, ‘boys, bugs and men’, ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’ and ‘labour’, ‘Cacophony’ is a confident and powerful debut body of work deeply shaped by Paris’ life. Listen HERE.



Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.



Paris’ rousing lyrics and stirring sound have already led to performances on BBC’s Later…with Jools Hollandand The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as critical acclaim from Sunday Times Culture, The Washington Post,The Guardian, PAPER, Bust, CNN, NME, Billboard, Trackstar and more. She continues to garner mass appeal as YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon, as Spotify Juniper Artist to Watch and as Spotify Equal Ambassador, while selling out headline tours and performing with legendary artists like Stevie Nicks.



Following a busy year of touring, including sold-out headline tours in the UK, Europe and the US, supporting Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park, and performances at festivals such as Glastonbury and Reading, Paris has announced headline UK and Ireland 2025 dates. Tickets are available via pre-sale on 26th November and go on sale general sale on 28th November with Manchester and London tickets available here and Dublin tickets available here. Dates are as follows:

UK & Ireland 2025 Dates:

Thurs 5th June – Manchester – Albert Hall

Fri 6th June – London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sun 8th June – Dublin – 3Olympia

North American 2025 Dates:

Tues 4th – Atlanta – Terminal West – sold out

Wed 5th – Nashville – Brooklyn Bowl

Fri 7th – Philadelphia – Union Transfer – sold out

Sat 8th – Washington – Lincoln Theatre- sold out

Sun 9th – Boston – Royale – sold out

Tues 11th – New York – Webster Hall – sold out

Thurs 13th – Toronto – The Opera House – sold out

Fri 14th – Detroit – The Majestic – sold out

Sat 15th – Chicago – Thalia Hall – sold out

Mon 17th – Kansas City – The Truman

Tues 18th – Denver – Gothic Theatre – sold out

Fri 21st – Portland – Wonder Ballroom – sold out

Sun 23rd – Seattle – The Showbox – sold out

Tues 25th – San Francisco – The Regency Ballroom

Thurs 27th – Los Angeles – The Fonda – sold out

