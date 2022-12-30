Paris Hilton Releases 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)'
The track was released exclusively on Amazon Music.
Paris Hilton has released an updated version of her hit single "Stars Are Blind," exclusively on Amazon Music.
"Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)." Check it out exclusively on Amazon Music," Hilton said in a new tweet. Hilton also teased that she would release new music in 2023.
The reality TV star launched her music career in 2006 with the release of her full-length album "Paris," featuring the lead single "Stars Are Blind."
The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and "Stars Are Blind" rose to No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hitlton followed it up in 2013 with the release of the single "Good Times," featuring Lil Wayne.
In 2003, Hilton starred in the reality television series The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. In the following years, she released her autobiography Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Chic Peek Behind the Pose (2004), landed a supporting role in the horror filmHouse of Wax (2005).
Hilton returned to reality television with Paris Hilton's My New BFF (2008) and its two spin-offs Paris Hilton's British Best Friend (2009) and Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF (2009). She served as a voice actress in the TV movieThe Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation (2010) and appeared in the Reality Show The World According to Paris (2011). She had a part in Sofia Coppola's independent film The Bling Ring (2013).
Listen to the new single here:
