News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Papa Roach Release Brand New Song ‘Even If It Kills Me’

Listen to Papa Roach's new song now, released amidst their world tour.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Papa Roach Release Brand New Song ‘Even If It Kills Me’ Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Their emotive collaboration featuring Carrie Underwood, “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” is still picking up massive streams worldwide – nearly 200 million and counting – and now Papa Roach has released a brand new single “Even If It Kills Me” via their own label New Noize Records/ADA.

LATEST NEWS

Mallrat Sets 2025 North American Tour; Performs on KELLY CLARKSON
IU CONCERT : THE WINNING Concert Film Coming to Theaters Worldwide
Cloe Wilder Releases New Single 'Cigarette'
iHeartRadio Music Awards Reveal 2025 Nominations, New Musical Categories

“Even If It Kills Me”; a welcome return of the band to their alternative hard-rock roots, debuted live last night at the band’s sold-out underplay in Berlin, which was announced the week prior. Today, they officially open their massive “RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR”, which now spans Europe, the UK, and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, with more shows to be added soon. 

The tour will see the band bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album INFEST. Special Guests for the global tour include Wage War in the EU and UK and Rise Against and Underoath in the US. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The band have also charted top-15 for the first time at US Hot AC, with the  evergreen “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” with duet partner Carrie Underwood. Last week, the track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.

PAPA ROACH WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAGE WAR

Tue Jan 21                           Berlin, GER -  Huxleys Neue Welt - SOLD OUT

Thu Jan 23                           Frankfurt, GER - MYTICKET Jahrhunderhalle - SOLD OUT

Sat Jan 25                            Hamburg, GER -Sporthalle - SOLD OUT

Mon Jan 27                         Warsaw, POL -Torwar - SOLD OUT

Wed Jan 29                         Vienna, AUS - Stadehalle - SOLD OUT

Thu Jan 30                           Prague, CZE - Fortuna Hall - LOW TICKETS

Sat Feb 01                           Dusseldorf,  GER -Mitsubishi Electric Halle - SOLD OUT

Mon Feb 03                         Brussels, BEL - Forest National - LOW TICKETS

Tue Feb 04                          Amsterdam, NET - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Wed Feb 05                         Paris, FRA - Zenith - LOW TICKETS

Fri Feb 07                            London, UK - Ovo Arena, Wembley - SOLD OUT 

Sat Feb 08                           Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 09                          Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena - LOW TICKETS

PAPA ROACH & RISE AGAINST: RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST UNDEROATH: 

Thu Mar 20                         Houston, TX - Toyota Center 

Sat Mar 22                          San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center 

Sun Mar 23                         Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center 

Tue Mar 25                         Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 

Wed Mar 26                        San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park 

Fri Mar 28                           Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum 

Sat Mar 29                          Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center 

Mon Mar 31                        Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum 

Tue Apr 01                          Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena 

Thu Apr 03                          Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center 

Sat Apr 05                           Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Mon Apr 07                         Denver, CO - Ball Arena 

Wed Apr 09                         Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center 

Thu Apr 10                           Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center 

Sat Apr 12                            Green Bay, WI - Resch Center 

Sun Apr 13                           Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center 

Wed Sep 10                         Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thur Sep 11                         Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Sep 13                           Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 14                           Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center 

Tue Sep 16                          Washington, D.C. - The Anthem 

Wed Sep 17                         Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome 

Fri Sep 19                            Allentown, PA - PPL Center   

Sat Sep 20                           Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater 

Tue Sep 23                          Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion 

Wed Sep 24                         Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park 

Fri Sep 26                            Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 

Sat Sep 27                           Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater* 

Sun Sep 28                           Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre 

Tue Sep 30                          Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP 

Wed Oct 01                         Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater 

Thu Oct 03                           Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Sat Oct 04                            Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Sun Oct 05                           West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

*Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort” and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records.

The band’s music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Now, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the release of "Even If It Kills Me." Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.

Photo Credit Bryson Roatch



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos