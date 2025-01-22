Papa Roach Release Brand New Song ‘Even If It Kills Me’

Listen to Papa Roach's new song now, released amidst their world tour.
Their emotive collaboration featuring Carrie Underwood, “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” is still picking up massive streams worldwide – nearly 200 million and counting – and now Papa Roach has released a brand new single “Even If It Kills Me” via their own label New Noize Records/ADA.
“Even If It Kills Me”; a welcome return of the band to their alternative hard-rock roots, debuted live last night at the band’s sold-out underplay in Berlin, which was announced the week prior. Today, they officially open their massive “RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR”, which now spans Europe, the UK, and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, with more shows to be added soon.
The tour will see the band bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album INFEST. Special Guests for the global tour include Wage War in the EU and UK and Rise Against and Underoath in the US. Tickets are on sale HERE.
The band have also charted top-15 for the first time at US Hot AC, with the evergreen “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” with duet partner Carrie Underwood. Last week, the track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.
Tue Jan 21 Berlin, GER - Huxleys Neue Welt - SOLD OUT
Thu Jan 23 Frankfurt, GER - MYTICKET Jahrhunderhalle - SOLD OUT
Sat Jan 25 Hamburg, GER -Sporthalle - SOLD OUT
Mon Jan 27 Warsaw, POL -Torwar - SOLD OUT
Wed Jan 29 Vienna, AUS - Stadehalle - SOLD OUT
Thu Jan 30 Prague, CZE - Fortuna Hall - LOW TICKETS
Sat Feb 01 Dusseldorf, GER -Mitsubishi Electric Halle - SOLD OUT
Mon Feb 03 Brussels, BEL - Forest National - LOW TICKETS
Tue Feb 04 Amsterdam, NET - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT
Wed Feb 05 Paris, FRA - Zenith - LOW TICKETS
Fri Feb 07 London, UK - Ovo Arena, Wembley - SOLD OUT
Sat Feb 08 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 09 Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena - LOW TICKETS
Thu Mar 20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Mar 22 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sun Mar 23 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tue Mar 25 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Mar 26 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Fri Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sat Mar 29 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Mon Mar 31 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tue Apr 01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Apr 03 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Sat Apr 05 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon Apr 07 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Apr 09 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Thu Apr 10 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Sat Apr 12 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Sun Apr 13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Sep 10 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thur Sep 11 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat Sep 13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 14 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
Wed Sep 17 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Fri Sep 19 Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Sat Sep 20 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Tue Sep 23 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Wed Sep 24 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Sep 26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Sep 27 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 28 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Sep 30 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Wed Oct 01 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 05 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
*Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against
Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort” and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records.
The band’s music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Now, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the release of "Even If It Kills Me." Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.
Photo Credit Bryson Roatch
Videos