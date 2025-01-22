Papa Roach Release Brand New Song ‘Even If It Kills Me’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Their emotive collaboration featuring Carrie Underwood, “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” is still picking up massive streams worldwide – nearly 200 million and counting – and now Papa Roach has released a brand new single “Even If It Kills Me” via their own label New Noize Records/ADA.

“Even If It Kills Me”; a welcome return of the band to their alternative hard-rock roots, debuted live last night at the band’s sold-out underplay in Berlin, which was announced the week prior. Today, they officially open their massive “RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR”, which now spans Europe, the UK, and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, with more shows to be added soon.

The tour will see the band bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album INFEST. Special Guests for the global tour include Wage War in the EU and UK and Rise Against and Underoath in the US. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The band have also charted top-15 for the first time at US Hot AC, with the evergreen “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” with duet partner Carrie Underwood. Last week, the track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.

PAPA ROACH WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAGE WAR

Tue Jan 21 Berlin, GER - Huxleys Neue Welt - SOLD OUT

Thu Jan 23 Frankfurt, GER - MYTICKET Jahrhunderhalle - SOLD OUT

Sat Jan 25 Hamburg, GER -Sporthalle - SOLD OUT

Mon Jan 27 Warsaw, POL -Torwar - SOLD OUT

Wed Jan 29 Vienna, AUS - Stadehalle - SOLD OUT

Thu Jan 30 Prague, CZE - Fortuna Hall - LOW TICKETS

Sat Feb 01 Dusseldorf, GER -Mitsubishi Electric Halle - SOLD OUT

Mon Feb 03 Brussels, BEL - Forest National - LOW TICKETS

Tue Feb 04 Amsterdam, NET - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Wed Feb 05 Paris, FRA - Zenith - LOW TICKETS

Fri Feb 07 London, UK - Ovo Arena, Wembley - SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 08 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

Sun Feb 09 Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena - LOW TICKETS

PAPA ROACH & RISE AGAINST: RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST UNDEROATH:

Thu Mar 20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Mar 22 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sun Mar 23 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Mar 25 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Mar 26 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sat Mar 29 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Mon Mar 31 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tue Apr 01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Apr 03 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Sat Apr 05 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Apr 07 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Apr 09 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu Apr 10 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 12 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Sun Apr 13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Sep 10 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thur Sep 11 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Sep 13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 14 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Wed Sep 17 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Fri Sep 19 Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sat Sep 20 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tue Sep 23 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 24 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Sep 26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 27 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 28 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Sep 30 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Wed Oct 01 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 05 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

*Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort” and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records.

The band’s music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Now, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the release of "Even If It Kills Me." Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.

Photo Credit Bryson Roatch

