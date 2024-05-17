Paige King Johnson's New Single 'Somebody's Gotta Do It' Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to release her latest single, “Somebody’s Gotta Do It," available now.

Written by Paige King Johnson, Scott Sean White, and Terri Jo Box, “Somebody’s Gotta Do It” combines an upbeat tune with a love story that many can only dream of. Reflecting on her own experiences in life and marriage, Paige King Johnson brought heartfelt emotions to the studio for this recording. “Somebody’s Gotta Do It” was premiered by M Music & Musicians magazine.

"When we sat down to write, we just sat back & tried to have fun while writing this song. It's all tongue & cheek, trying to bring to light the laughter & lightheartedness that I believe is necessary in any marriage or long-term relationship. Not a day goes by that I don't enjoy just having fun with my husband, Griffin - whether it's singing him funny songs like this or making up crazy dances or telling bad jokes. Somebody's gotta do it!"



Paige King Johnson was recently featured in Cowgirl Magazine as part of a special behind-the-scenes video with Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis, who has directed three music videos for Paige. Highlighting their relationship and showcasing Pam’s nurturing encouragement as a mentor, every viewer has a backstage view of their creative process.



To view Paige King Johnson and Pam Tillis’ Behind The Scenes video, premiered by Cowgirl Magazine, visit HERE.



Paige King Johnson is now the host of her own segment on NBC’s WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina called “Minutes of Music.” Johnson sits down with artists coming to the region for live concerts and local entertainment. “Minutes of Music” has recently featured interviews with Kirk Whalum, Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie, Dean Sams of Lonestar, and Grand Ole Opry member Martina McBride. For more information, visit PaigeKingJohnson.com and WRAL.com.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

MAY 17 - Got to Be NC Festival / Raleigh, N.C.

MAY 17 - Trali Irish Pub Restaurant / Raleigh, N.C.

MAY 18 - Tar Heel Troubadors / Raleigh, N.C.

MAY 19 - Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (with Lonestar)

MAY 25 - First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival / Louisburg, N.C.

MAY 30 - ZincHouse Winery & Brewery / Durham, N.C.

JUN 01 - The Seahorse Eats & Drinks / Oak Island, N.C.

JUN 02 - Salty Turtle Beer Company / Surf City, N.C.

JUN 03 - Pioneer Theatre / Mantero, N.C. (with Justin West Band & KAYLIN)

JUN 08 - Ray’s Pizza Place / Hustonvile, Ky.

JUN 13 - Concerts in the Plaza Series / St. Augustine, Fla.

JUN 14 - Brogen’s / St. Simons, Ga.

JUN 15 - Bubba Garcia’s / Brunswick, Ga.

JUN 21 - Surf City Shop, Sip & Stroll / Surf City, N.C.

JUN 22 - Gaffer’s / Emerald Isle, N.C.

JUN 23 - Beaufort Spirits Company / Beaufort, N.C.

JUN 28 - Brixx Wood Fired Pizza / Cary, N.C.

JUN 29 - Fuquay Varina Growers Market / Fuquay-varina, N.C.

JUN 29 - Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar / Rocky Mount, N.C.

JULY 6 - Fire Rock Station / Sugar Grove, N.C.

JULY 11 - Zinchouse Winery / Durham, N.C.

JULY 12 - Shuckin' Shack / Surf City, N.C.

JULY 13 - Seahorse Eats & Drinks / Oak Island, N.C.

JULY 18 - NVON Conference / Asheville, N.C.

JULY 19 - Trali Irish Pub / Raleigh, N.C.

JULY 21 - Owl's Roost Brewing / Franklinton, N.C.

JULY 25 - The Barrel Room / Chesapeake, Va.

JULY 26 - Duplin Events Center / Kenansville, N.C. (with Tracy Byrd & Eil Winders)

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Clint Black, Scotty McCreery, Oliver Anthony, Kylie Morgan, Neal McCoy, Diamond Rio and more. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last eight years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like CMA Fest and the North Carolina State Fair while running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. A five-time Carolina Country Music Award-Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Single of the Year, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.



