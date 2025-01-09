PUP Release New Single 'Paranoid' Ahead of Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto punk heroes PUP— comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski— released their fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, in 2022. The album earned PUP universal acclaim, countless Top 10 Billboard chart positions including #1 Heatseekers, Top New Artists Albums and Alternative New Artist Albums, and a slew of sold-out shows across the globe.

They’re keeping it going with an arena tour with Sum 41 that kicks off tomorrow night, so to celebrate they return with a new single. The explosive, John Congleton-produced track “Paranoid” is out now, and is PUP’s first new release in two years.

Babcock says of the new single: “My favourite part of this song is the breakdown 1:45 in. It's the heaviest moment in the song, Zack and Steve are going so hard, I'm yelling about all this sad stuff that's going on with me, and Nestor is just playing the melody from ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ on the bass. It cracks me up every time I hear it. So fing funny. It's a very PUP moment."

Later this year, the band will embark on a May 2025 UK/EU headline tour with support from Illuminati Hotties on all UK/EU dates (except for Spain) and Goo on all UK dates.

Can’t wait that long? Well, do we have a solution for you! Introducing MORE BAD STUFF - A PUPTHEBAND Substack. A reincarnation of the band’s zine series PUPTHEZINE, this substack will be an ongoing digital version or, as they like to call it, “PUPTHEBAND’S brand new digital hellscape.” They will use it to post unreleased songs, discuss writing process, play-through tracks, comics, old photos, live recordings, tour stories and more. The first two posts, featuring the original 4-song EP of pre-PUP band Topanga and some Built To Spill covers by Stefan, are out now. Sign up HERE.

TOUR DATES

01/10/25 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre^

01/11/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

01/13/25 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place^

01/16/25 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^

01/17/25 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

01/18/25 - Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre^

01/20/25 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Place^

01/23/25 - St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre^

01/24/25 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^

01/25/25 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell^

01/27/25 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens^

01/28/25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

01/30/25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

05/07/25 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham*&

05/08/25 - Leeds, UK @ Project House*&

05/10/25 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz*&

05/11/25 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)*&

05/12/25 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University*&

05/13/25 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory*&

05/15/25 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*&

05/16/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town*&

05/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*

05/20/25 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta*

05/21/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo*

05/22/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44*

05/23/25 - Munich, DE @ Strom*

05/25/25 - Paris, FR @ Bellevilloise*

05/27/25 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

05/28/25 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

05/29/25 - València, ES @ Loco Club

05/30/25 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

^ with Sum 41

* support from Illuminati Hotties

& support from Goo

Photo Credit: Martyna Wisniewska

Comments