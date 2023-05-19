P.O.S. (Above & Beyond's Paavo Siljamäki) Collaborates With Spencer Brown And MARIEME on 'It's Me'

Above & Beyond's Paavo Siljamäki follows up the release of his debut album P.O.S. Deeper Tales with a new single "It's Me," a collaboration with Spencer Browne and Senegalese-American artist Marieme. The culmination of a personal journey, the album sees Paavo reconnect with club culture and rediscover himself on this solo release.

A celebrated musician and DJ, Paavo is one-third of the legendary British dance institution Above & Beyond, founders of the London-based label Anjunabeats. As double GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Gold Certified artists, the trio have taken iconic festival stages and legendary live venues by storm, from Glastonbury, EDC, and Creamfields, to the Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Garden.

After spending years behind the decks on stage, Paavo reflected on his experiences as a teenage rave kid when he felt compelled to dance in the heart of the crowd at desert raves including Burning Man and clubs in Ibiza. His Deeper Tales album embodies these experiences; uplifting, emotive club records with many that debuted during Above & Beyond's Group Therapy 500 and Anjunadeep Open Air L.A. celebrations last autumn.

The song '"It's Me" sees P.O.S work alongside DJ and producer Spencer Brown, whose friendship stretches back to 2014 when the budding producer caught the ear of Above & Beyond with his debut release 'Chalice' on Avicii's imprint LE7ELS. A versatile talent, Spencer's impressive portfolio includes two mixed albums on Anjunabeats, plus releases on Anjunadeep, mau5trap and Sasha's Last Night On Earth. In 2022, Spencer launched his own label, diviine.

In making "It's Me," Paavo and Spencer worked alongside Marieme, an accomplished Senegalese-American singer-songwriter who has previously performed alongside Akon, Youssou N'Dour, and Paper Cheikh.

Her incredible voice is familiar across a wide range of programming in film and television, in addition to other musical collaborations and her own original work. Her recent track "Built For Greatness" was used to promote Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey's Netflix show, "The Light We Carry" as well as the WNBA draft on ESPN. ABC also featured Marieme's "Freedom" on their Black History Month programming and her song "Rogue" is a frequent feature in the Apple TV+ television series, 'Truth Be Told'.

"My good friend and frequent collaborator, Spencer Brown called me up one day and told me that Paavo from Above and Beyond is in town and that I should come into the studio to make a song," said Marieme.

"I'm so happy that I took the time to meet because the song we created is magical. It's called "It's Me" and it's about the realization that you are love and that you are what you've been searching for all along. The lyrics 'Do you know, what love is, do you know, what love is, yeah I know, what love is, it's me, I'm love.' These words for me are like a mantra. Words are powerful and we need to speak kindly to ourselves. Love is not a destination, it's a source. When we see things that way we move differently. Spencer and Paavo are amazing musicians who make music from the heart. I'm honored to work with them."

"It's Me" is available via Anjunabeats on Friday, May 19th. Listen to the new single here:

About Anjunabeats

Anjunabeats is the label owned and A&R'd by Above & Beyond - Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki.

Starting in 2000 as an outlet for Above & Beyond's productions, the label soon grew to encompass an ever-growing family of global talent. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Anjunabeats has helped kickstart the careers of Mat Zo, Audien, Arty, Andrew Bayer, Tinlicker, Super 8 & Tab, Oliver Smith, Jaytech, ilan Bluestone, Jason Ross, Seven Lions, and many more.

As well as the legendary Anjunabeats Volume series mixed by Above & Beyond, Anjunabeats has also released a number of treasured artist albums including Above & Beyond's own classic 'Group Therapy', Mat Zo's eclectic 'Damage Control' and Andrew Bayer's experimental 'If It Were You, We'd Never Leave'.

In 2018, Above & Beyond's fourth electronic album 'Common Ground' debuted at number three on the Billboard Official Album Chart, a career-high for the band. In recent years, four Anjunabeats releases have been nominated for a GRAMMY award.

Anjunabeats is an established global touring brand, presenting cutting-edge trance and progressive lineups at iconic venues and festivals including EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland.