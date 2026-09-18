PLEXUS EP Released by Starling via Broke Records

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Los Angeles, CA band Starling have released their new EP, Plexus, available everywhere now via Broke Records. Teased over the last year, the four-piece's new collection of songs captures the group prioritizing pop sensibilities and weaving melodic hooks into their sparse sound.

The official music video for 'Sunbeam' arrived alongside the EP, taking a page from fairy tales like The Princess and The Pea and Where The Wild Things Are. The band's image oscillates between reality and stop-motion animation, infusing a sense of play into the opening track of the EP.

'The rollout of the songs on 'Plexus' started early in 2026, without knowing what would become of them. We wanted to start putting new material out there, but only decided on the EP once a couple of songs were already out,' Lead singer and guitarist Kasha Souter Willett explains. 'We started to feel these songs fit together and how they were emblematic of this era of Starling. Many songs on the EP, such as 'Sunbeam' and 'See the Water ', are songs we have been playing live for a while. But '571' and 'Anti-sonata' were born more in The Shed that we recorded these songs in before bringing them to the stage. After experimenting with longer songs on our record Forgive Me, we wanted to focus on songs that were faster and more fun to play live.'

'The music video for Sunbeam was initially going to be for a song that was scrapped entirely from the EP. We felt the concept fit much better for the song anyway. We worked with director Meriel O'Connell over a period of many months on concept and shooting, going with a play on the princess and the pea fairy tale with the use of stop motion for the dolls.'

Plexus was previewed across four singles, resulting in a steady stream of music across 2026. '571,' out in February, came together fast — tracked half-live in a single day — and turns on the fear that looking too closely at something good will make it disappear, and the pull to make the most of it while it lasts. The double single 'Anti-sonata' / 'Of Today & Canon' followed in March: 'Anti-sonata' broke from the band's usual live-first writing process, built and rebuilt entirely in the studio around a poem of Kasha's, while 'Of Today & Canon' is the EP's instrumental turn. 'See the Water' arrived in July, the final tease of the release.

After touring with Total Wife this past spring, Starling will support she's green and Cryogeyser on their respective tours this fall.

Starling Live 2026

OCTOBER 03 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen @

04 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups @

06 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade - Altar @

07 – Nashville, TN – The End @

09 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co @

10 – Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom @

11 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground @

13 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad @

15 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @

23 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall †

26 – Portland, OR – High Limit Room †

27 – Seattle, WA – Baba Yaga †

28 – Boise, ID – Shrine Basement †

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court †

30 – Fort Collins, CO – Sound Bar †

31 – Denver, CO – Ophelia's Electric Soapbox †

NOVEMBER 02 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar †

03 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups †

04 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall †

06 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater †

@ - w/ Cryogeyser

† - w/ she's green and Witches Exist

Tracklist

Sunbeam

See the Water

Of Today & Canon

Anti-sonata

571

About Starling

Starling is a four-piece alternative band born and based in Los Angeles, creating music with a soft heaviness that moves from grunge to songwriter to shoegaze without settling into any one of them. Combining warped, bedroom-built production with angular leads and rich vocal melodies, the band writes toward a general yearning — for contentment, a person, a place — that gives the songs their vulnerable, wide-open feel.

Lead singer and guitarist Kasha Souter Willett started the project alone in 2023, with no clear sense of what it would become. Erik Sathrum Johnson, Grace Rolek, and Gitai Vinshtok joined in May 2024, and the full band released its debut EP, 2324, that September. Their follow-up, Forgive Me, arrived via Sunday Drive Records in 2025.

Starling's new EP, Plexus, is another entirely self-made record, produced by the band and mixed by drummer Erik Sathrum Johnson. 'Sunbeam' grew out of a single image — a woman standing in water, lit by the sun's reflection — that Kasha built a story around; once the rest of the band built out their parts, it became an instant standout, and one fans have been asking to hear released for over a year. With Plexus, Starling continues to shape every sonic detail themselves, turning a year of songs written and rewritten into another record that's unmistakably theirs.

Photo Credit: Alex Han [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Alex Han [Download Hi-Res]

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