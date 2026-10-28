Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PBS Drama to Present Mystery Month on FAST Channel
The free streaming event will feature iconic detectives and gripping crime series across decades of mystery storytelling.
PBS Distribution announced that November is 'Mystery Month' on the PBS Drama FAST channel on Prime Video. The special, month-long programming event will bring viewers acclaimed mysteries, beloved detectives, gripping crime dramas and more, offering something for every armchair detective, all for free.
The lineup spans decades of best-in-class mystery storytelling, featuring the stories of iconic detectives like Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes and other fan favorites like Grantchester, Endeavour, Van der Valk and Baptiste.
Beginning Sunday, November 1 at midnight (12am ET), viewers can investigate always-on episodes of:
Programming Lineup
AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT: David Suchet stars as Agatha Christie's beloved detective Hercule Poirot, who pits his wits against crime and injustice in this collection of murder mysteries.
MASTERPIECE: SHERLOCK: Sherlock Holmes solves crimes with his long-suffering, faithful friend, Dr. John Watson.
MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER: James Norton stars as Sidney Chambers, the charismatic, charming, crime-fighting clergyman, and Robson Green as his partner in crime, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, solving crimes in a simpler 1950s England.
MASTERPIECE: ENDEAVOUR: Endeavour chronicles the early criminal casebook of a young detective who would grow to be Colin Dexter's immortal Inspector Morse.
MASTERPIECE: VAN DER VALK: Piet Van der Valk is an unapologetic, street-smart detective solving crimes in Amsterdam using astute human observation and inspired detection.
MASTERPIECE: BAPTISTE: From the writers of The Missing comes Baptiste, a thrilling drama series starring Tchéky Karyo as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste.
PIE IN THE SKY: DI Henry Crabbe divides his time between catching criminals and cooking in this lighthearted British mystery series.
THE RIVALS OF SHERLOCK HOLMES: Based on Sir Hugh Greene's anthology of early detective stories, this series brings to life the many detectives of late Victorian London who were The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes.
THE RUTH RENDELL MYSTERIES: NEXT CHAPTERS: Bestselling author Ruth Rendell ensures intrigue and suspense at every turn. Explore the dark fissures between people that motivate murder.
REILLY: ACE OF SPIES: This epic miniseries tells the true story of Sidney Reilly, the legendary super-spy who inspired James Bond.
'Mystery Month' will also feature special marathon programming of fan-favorite series, including:
Marathon Programming Dates
November 4 - 8: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT
November 12: MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER
November 14: MASTERPIECE: SHERLOCK
November 15: MASTERPIECE: ENDEAVOUR
November 22: MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER
From quintessential British whodunits to darker psychological mysteries and international crime dramas, 'Mystery Month' is an exciting plot twist for mystery fans of all types, offering a single destination to revisit favorite stories and beloved characters, and unlock new favorites.
About PBS Distribution
PBS Distribution is a leading distributor of public media content around the world, entertaining audiences across platforms and formats. The company, a joint venture of PBS and GBH Boston, provides premium content through multiple digital channels and video services. PBS Distribution operates seven subscription streaming channels ― PBS Masterpiece (US and CA), PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries (US and CA) and PBS America (U.K.) as well as numerous Free Advertising-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels in the U.S. and U.K. In addition, the company reaches viewers through Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD), Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) licensing, Advertising-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD), DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales, and serves broadcasters and producers providing program sales and co-production financing.
PBS Distribution offers consumers and educators the highest quality factual, scripted, and children's programming including films from Ken Burns, hit series from MASTERPIECE and foreign language dramas from Walter Presents, entertaining and educational PBS KIDS series, and award-winning documentaries from NOVA, FRONTLINE, AMERICAN MASTERS, NATURE, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, and many independent producers. For over 15 years, the company has extended the reach of programming beyond broadcast while generating revenue for the public media system, stations, and producers.
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