Ozuna Earns Latin GRAMMY® Nomination for UNA AVENTURA

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Ozuna has earned a nomination for the 2026 Latin GRAMMY for 'Una Aventura,' the track that shares its name with his current world tour and continues to define this new chapter in his career.

The Puerto Rican artist is nominated in the Best Reggaeton Performance category, adding another distinction to his history with The Latin Recording Academy. Throughout his career, Ozuna has earned more than 10 Latin GRAMMY nominations and has won twice, maintaining a strong presence at one of Latin music's most prestigious awards.

The nomination for 'Una Aventura' also arrives amid the international success of his 'Una Aventura World Tour,' as Ozuna continues to reconnect with audiences on major stages around the world. The tour has traveled through multiple cities across Europe and Latin America, reaffirming the global reach of a career that continues to evolve and connect with audiences across generations.

This latest recognition marks another important chapter for Ozuna, who throughout his career has become one of Latin music's most internationally recognized figures, with global hits, major collaborations and performances on some of the world's most prominent stages.

The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Thursday, November 12, in Las Vegas and will air live in the United States at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across TelevisaUnivision platforms.

About

Ozuna is one of the most influential Latin artists and global icons in urban music today. With a career that has taken him to major stages around the world, the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has become a defining force whose music has connected with multiple generations of fans across international markets.

His Signature Sound blends reggaeton, trap, romantic melodies and strong Afro-Caribbean and afrobeats influences, showcased across projects including Odisea, Aura, Nibiru, ENOC, Los Dioses with Anuel AA, Ozutochi, the Afro EP, Cosmo, Ozuna Vivo (Live) and Stendhal alongside Colombian singer-songwriter Beéle.

Recognized for his collaborations with international superstars, chart success, streaming milestones and an extensive catalog of global hits including 14 music videos surpassing one billion views on YouTube.

Ozuna continues to stand as one of the most-streamed Latin voices worldwide and a key figure in the ongoing evolution of contemporary urban music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 44 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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