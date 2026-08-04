OZUNA and OMAR COURTZ to Heat Up Summer With New Single ZIZI

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OZUNA and OMAR COURTZ have released a new collaborative single titled ZIZI, joining forces on a track positioned as a soundtrack for the summer season.

Ozuna and Omar Courtz join forces on 'ZIZI,' a new release that captures the feeling of summer, the chemistry of the night, and the unmistakable pulse of Puerto Rico. Fresh, seductive, and designed to connect from the very first listen, the track brings together Ozuna's global experience with Omar Courtz's unmatched energy, solidifying a collaboration that feels natural, current, and full of movement.

'ZIZI' is born as a celebration of those spontaneous moments when music changes the atmosphere, glances meet, and the night begins to take on a life of its own. The song moves through infectious melodies, urban attitude, and an atmosphere of desire, celebration, and complicity, creating a sound that connects just as effortlessly with the beach as it does with the party.

The release is accompanied by a visually striking concept that expands the song's universe. Directed by Ricardo Rivera (Fue Ricky) and filmed between Puerto Rico and Spain, the music video blends an atmosphere of sensuality and freedom. Set against the backdrop of a yacht, the beach, and the energy of the nightlife, the story creates a world where summer and celebration come together effortlessly. The narrative then takes an unexpected turn, shifting to the recording studio, where Ozuna and Omar Courtz reveal the more authentic side of the creative process before the journey culminates at a nightclub, where 'ZIZI' becomes the undisputed anthem of the night.

With this collaboration, Ozuna continues expanding his legacy within Latin urban music, embracing releases that connect with new generations without losing the essence that has made him one of the genre's most influential figures. For his part, Omar Courtz adds a new chapter to his artistic rise, bringing freshness, character, and a presence that connects with the current scene.

'ZIZI' is available now on all digital platforms.

About Ozuna

Ozuna, the stage name of Jan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, is one of the most influential Latin artists and an icon of urban music. With a solid career that has taken him to major global stages, the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has become a key figure whose music has accompanied and marked different generations of fans around the world.

His sound fuses reggaeton, trap, romantic melodies, and a strong dose of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and afrobeats, reflected in albums such as 'Odisea,' 'Aura,' 'Nibiru,' 'ENOC,' 'Los Dioses' with Anuel AA, 'Ozutochi,' the EP 'Afro,' 'Cosmo,' 'Ozuna Vivo (Live),' and 'Stendhal,' alongside Colombian singer-songwriter Beéle. Known for his collaborations with international stars, numerous accolades, audience records, and a long list of hits — along with 14 videos surpassing one billion views on YouTube — Ozuna remains one of the most-streamed Latin voices and an essential reference point in the conversation about the contemporary evolution of the music scene.

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