Oso Oso Announces AN EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION Album, Fall Tour

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Oso Oso, the long-running project of Long Island songwriter Jade Lilitri, has announced its sixth full-length album, AN EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION, alongside new single 'know you know me better.' The record marks Oso Oso's signing to Feral Twin, the new label started by Hop Along drummer Mark Quinlan, with an exchange of information helping launch the label's first chapter.

On an exchange of information, Oso Oso comes across as a band who knows exactly who they are without being too precious about it. It's a big sounding rock record that lets Jade's songwriting move where it wants to, from the indie rock Oso Oso has naturally grown into over the years back toward some of the emo and punk energy it started with. There was a lot of focus this time around on where the project could go that it hadn't been before, and lead single 'know you know me better' gets at that right away. It's loud, upbeat pop-punk that keeps building before breaking wide open with the chorus.

'You get to a point where you are on your sixth LP for a particular project and it's almost like the previous releases themselves become an influence,' Jade says. 'You know what the 'band' is about. You know where you've been, how you think it could be improved upon, but you also have to figure out where you wanna go that you haven't been before. There was a lot of focus on that while writing these songs.'

The record itself started with a call from Quinlan, who was getting Feral Twin off the ground and initially reached out about repressing some earlier Oso Oso records. Jade was more interested in the batch of new songs he was already sitting on, and the conversation instead turned into making a new record together. A few weeks later, Jade was in the studio making what would become an exchange of information.

'I've spent most of my life around independent music, as a musician, an agent, a talent buyer, touring, booking shows, and working with artists,' says Quinlan. 'Feral Twin grew out of wanting to take everything I've learned from those different sides of the industry and build something intentional where every release matters. I'm not interested in putting out records just to fill a release schedule. I want Feral Twin to be a home for music and ideas I genuinely believe in, made by artists I respect, and to give those works the kind of care and attention they deserve. Having an exchange of information be the first release feels like the perfect way to introduce Feral Twin.'

Oso Oso will also head out on its previously announced North American headline tour this fall, with Leisure Hour and Bad Luck. supporting the East Coast dates and Liquid Mike and Bugsy joining on the West Coast.

Oso Oso - an exchange of information (Nov 6, via Feral Twin)

Tracklist

4 am redemption

it's all bait

the nights

the facts

know you know me better

wind me up

everybody has their fun

she rides in the stars

someone like that

trace me

the premiums

the days

Oso Oso 2026 Tour Dates

October 7 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

October 8 - New York, NY - Racket NYC *

October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

October 10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving *

October 11 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room *

October 13 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

October 14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

October 16 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary Detroit *

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club *

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI *

October 20 - Nashville, TN - The End *

October 21 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade *

October 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

October 23 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

October 25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

November 3 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar +

November 5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar +

November 6 - Denver, CO - HQ +

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

November 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club +

November 10 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project +

November 11 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room +

November 13 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz +

November 14 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room +

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

November 16 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

November 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room +

November 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +

November 20 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom +

November 21 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum +

November 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head +

November 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

* w/ Leisure Hour + Bad Luck

+ w/ Liquid Mike + Bugsy

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin



Photo Credit: Michael Dubin

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