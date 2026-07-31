SCARVES Share STRAYS FOREVER Title Track From New Album

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SCARVES has released the title track from its forthcoming album STRAYS FOREVER. The Seattle-based band's new single arrives ahead of the full-length record, which was produced by Chris Walla, known for his work with DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, FOXING, and BATBOYS.

From its dissonant opening moments, SCARVES' new album, STRAYS FOREVER, feels inhabited.

Produced by Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie, Ratboys, Petey USA), its population is made up of lovers, future parents, exhausted workers, strung-out siblings, and hopeless romantics all trying to stay soft when things seem to only be getting worse.

Throughout its glitchy, suburban indie-rock neighborhood, Scarves effortlessly fuse in influences from bands like The Weakerthans, Hop Along, and Built To Spill to become something entirely their own: a human heart suspended in gelatin, still beating.

STRAYS FOREVER drops September 18 via Tender Loving Empire.

Track Listing

1. Self Soothing

2. Marionettes

3. Hey!

4. Strays Forever

5. Sour Things

6. Berlin

7. Chainsaw

8. We Should Get A Dog

9. Keep You Warm

10. Skeletons And Swords

Today, the Seattle band, fronted by songwriter Niko Stathakopoulos, shares the album's title track, 'Strays Forever.' A soaring indie-rock anthem, it asks a question that lies at the very heart of the record: 'how do you still have faith after a decade of false starts?'

There's a reason why the album and this track share a name. Originally conceived as a musical before evolving into the loose concept album it is today, STRAYS FOREVER follows a couple experiencing grief, anxiety, and the complicated hope of planning for a future worth bringing a baby into. No other song on the record captures its emotional core as accurately.

STRAYS FOREVER marks Scarves first time working with Chris Walla, and their collaborative chemistry is clear from just one listen. Recorded at Hall of Justice in Seattle, the band dove deeper into experimentation than ever before––at the delighted approval and encouragement of Walla, of course. Speak & Spell toys running through arpeggiators, live takes with no click tracks, flute, strings, accidents, tape manipulation... it's all part of what Stathakopoulos calls Walla's 'Willy Wonka' approach to production.

In that sense, the two of them are a bit of a match made in heaven.

Photo Credit: Brittne Lunniss



Photo Credit: Brittne Lunniss

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