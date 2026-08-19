Oso Oso to Launch Fall 2026 Tour Oct. 7 in Boston Through Nov. 24

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Oso Oso, the project of Long Beach, NY songwriter Jade Lilitri, will return to the road this fall with a new run of U.S. dates. Leisure Hour and Bad Luck. will join the tour on the East Coast, with Liquid Mike and Bugsy taking over support as it heads west.

The tour kicks off in Boston on October 7 and carries Oso Oso across the country through November 24 with stops in NYC, Los Angeles, DC, Nashville, and more along the way. The run follows another busy stretch on the road for Lilitri and company, who have spent much of the past few years taking Oso Oso's increasingly deep catalog from clubs to festival stages and back again.

From the early beginnings of Real Stories of True People Who Kind of Looked Like Monsters... through The Yunahon Mixtape, the deeply beloved Basking in the Glow, Sore Thumb and 2024's life till bones, Lilitri has built one of the most distinctive catalogs in modern emo. Oso Oso continues to evolve without losing their knack for earnest songwriting, with Lilitri's melodies remaining as the throughline for each record.

Oso Oso 2026 Tour Dates

October 7 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

October 8 - New York, NY - Racket NYC *

October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

October 10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving *

October 11 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room *

October 13 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

October 14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

October 16 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary Detroit *

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club *

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI *

October 20 - Nashville, TN - The End *

October 21 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade *

October 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

October 23 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

October 25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

November 3 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar +

November 5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar +

November 6 - Denver, CO - HQ +

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

November 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club +

November 10 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project +

November 11 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room +

November 13 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz +

November 14 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room +

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

November 16 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

November 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room +

November 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +

November 20 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom +

November 21 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum +

November 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head +

November 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

* w/ Leisure Hour + Bad Luck

+ w/ Liquid Mike + Bugsy

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