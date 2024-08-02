Orville Peck Releases Hotly Anticipated New Duets Album 'Stampede'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trailblazing country artist Orville Peck has released the eclectic duets album Stampede. Boasting singles like “Midnight Ride” with Kylie Minogue & Diplo and “Death Valley High” alongside Beck, the project pushes the boundaries of country music by creating a unique, genre-blurring blend of styles with each collaborator.

The album kicks off with “Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other,” a cover of queer anthem featuring vocals from country music icon Willie Nelson. Other standouts include the soaring ballad “How Far Will We Take It” with Noah Cyrus, the brooding “Chemical Sunset” with Allison Russell, and album closer “Rhinestone Cowboy” alongside TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood. Additionally, the album features collaborations with Elton John, Margo Price, Teddy Swims, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nathaniel Rateliff, Debbii Dawson, Bu Cuaron, and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

Orville Peck’s 6th annual Rodeo is coming to Nashville later this month, featuring performances from Medium Build, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, The Nude Party and more, in addition to a headline set from Peck & Tanya Tucker. Hosted by John Waters, the rodeo will take place on August 24 at Ascend Amphitheater, with a kickoff party at Basement East on August 23 and a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on August 25. Click HERE for tickets.

Peck’s Stampede Tour is underway now across North America, including three newly added dates in Dallas, Houston, and Tulsa this October. Tickets are on sale today, August 2, at 10am local time. See full list of dates below and click HERE for more information.

Stampede Tracklist:

1. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson]

2. The Hurtin' Kind [with Midland]

3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John]

4. Back At Your Door [with Debbii Dawson]

5. Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell]

6. Death Valley High [with Beck]

7. How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus]

8. Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron]

9. Papa Was a Rodeo [with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway]

10. Midnight Ride [with Kylie Minogue and Diplo]

11. Ever You're Gone [with Teddy Swims]

12. You're an Asshole, I Can't Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) [with Margo Price]

13. Where Are We Now? [with Mickey Guyton]

14. Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff]

15. Rhinestone Cowboy [with TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood]

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center %

8/23 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo Kickoff Party

8/24 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo

8/25 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo Closing Party

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union - Open Air Theatre @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/6 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/7 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas @ – JUST ADDED

10/8 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston @ – JUST ADDED

10/11 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater @ – JUST ADDED

10/13 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — MET Opera House @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson

Photo credit: Ben Prince

