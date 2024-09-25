Orange Blossom Revue Details 2024 10th Anniversary Daily Lineups

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange Blossom Revue has announced the daily lineups for its 10th anniversary event, taking place December 6-7, 2024 in Lake Wales, FL. GRAMMY-nominated dynamic duo War and Treaty head Friday’s lineup alongside Texas legend Robert Earl Keen, with 15-year old mandolin virtuoso Wyatt Ellis playing earlier in the day. Saturday’s docket features Florida favorites JJ Grey & Mofro and bluegrass innovators The Steep Canyon Rangers, plus performances by Sam Grisman, Emily Nenni, and Van Plating rounding out the weekend with a bonafide Americana/soul sound. See above for a full day-by-day breakdown.

Founded in 2014 by area natives Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman, Orange Blossom Revue originated as a one-day barbecue fundraiser, hosted by the Lake Wales Rotary Club and featuring a modest lineup of local musical acts. A major expansion to the production team in 2021 elevated the festival’s programming to include more national artists, propelling Orange Blossom Revue to the forefront of the modern festival circuit.

Although the festival continues to evolve, Orange Blossom Revue has never lost sight of its philanthropic mission. Each year, a portion of ticket proceeds from the weekend-long event helps to support its nonprofit beneficiary, Blossom Charitable Foundation. The local organization works closely with groups such as Lake Wales Arts Council, Lake Wales Charter Schools, Lake Wales Pram Fleet, Warner University, and others, to distribute essential resources throughout the Lake Wales community.

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, eclectic roster of musical talent, and spotlight on Florida’s homegrown culinary scene, Orange Blossom Revue returns to Lake Wailes Park for its 10th anniversary celebration December 6-7, 2024. Single day passes are on sale now at a limited-time price of $65 for Friday and $85 for Saturday. GA weekend passes are still available while VIP passes are sold out. Explore camping/RV options, and much more at the link below.

Orange Blossom Revue 2024 Lineup

JJ Grey & Mofro

The War and Treaty

Robert Earl Keen

Steep Canyon Rangers

Sam Grisman Project

Emily Nenni

Wyatt Ellis

Van Plating

Comments