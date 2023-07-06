Oracle Sisters Share New Single 'Cigale Song'

The track is drawn from their acclaimed debut album Hydranism out now.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Oracle Sisters release a new video for “Cigale Song,” drawn from their acclaimed debut album Hydranism out now via US indie label 22TWENTY.

The video comes ahead of two intimate headline shows; Paris Galliera and a unique London Ladbroke Hall show accompanied by a string quartet (sold-out), with the band also set to support Pulp at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this Sunday (9th).

These dates follow a US tour of headline shows and  support dates with longtime friend and collaborator Declan McKenna, SXSW + Bonnaroo, and sold-out spring UK & EU tours. Later this summer the band will play a string of European festivals including End Of The Road before embarking on another North American headline tour in September.

At the tail end of 2020, Oracle Sisters decamped to the island of Hydra, Greece to write and record their debut album, Hydranism. Recorded over the course of two months, the acclaimed 11-track album reflects a world suspended in time between the future and the past, and embraces larger than life ballads, intimate folk songs and table thumping rousers spun with the silk of poetic reveries.

Having released 2 critically acclaimed EPs in Paris I & Paris II in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Hydranism has been years in the making, merging the band’s influences of folk, rock, jazz and blues.

The band’s sprawling epic of an album opener “Tramp Like You” was praised by the likes of DORK, DIY, CLASH, The New Cue and more as well as earning widespread global radio airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music (Cerys Matthews, Apple Radio (Matt Wilkinson), KCRW (Morning Becomes Eclectic), Belgium’s Radio 1, France’s FIP (where they were album of the month), and college radio across the USA.

The band’s music has been used in campaigns by the likes of Ralph Lauren, Michelob, Victoria’s Secret, and Patagonia. 

Oracle Sisters make music that is at once melodic, poetic, and visionary. Working with the lightning speed afforded by the simplicity of a piano and a guitar, they construct complexity through their lyrics which stem from observations of everyday life to the broader planes of symbolism.

Their melodies, intertwined with harmony, always strive to uplift and surprise in the spirit of a great pop song coupled with the depth and feeling of a timeless folk song.  For Hydranism, Oracle Sisters enlisted an elite collection of talent to help them create their distinct sonic vision, including Grammy Award Winning Mixer Noah Georgeson (Marlon Williams, Cate Le Bon, The Strokes), Maxime Kosinetz (Papooz, Cola Boyy) and Philip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Feist).

Oracle Sisters Live Dates 2023

07 July - Palais Galliera, Paris (FR)

09 July - Scarborough Open Air Theatre w/ Pulp (UK)

11 July - Ladbroke Hall, London (UK)

14 Jul - Boomtown 2023, Gent (BE)

29 July - 17 Degrees Ribeira Sacra Festival, Lugo (ES)

19 Aug - Esférica Rioja Alavesa, Guardia (ES)

01 Sep - Into The Great Wide Open, Vlieland (NL)

02 Sep - End Of The Road Festival, Salisbury (UK)

North America Headline Tour:

13 Sep - Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

14 Sep - Garrison, Toronto, ON

16 Sep - The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, Millvale, PA

17 Sep - DC9, Washington, DC

19 Sep - Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

22 Sep - Turf Club, St. Paul, MN

23 Sep - Schubas, Chicago, IL

25 Sep - Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

26 Sep - The Jack London Revue, Portland, OR

28 Sep - Popscene/Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

29 Sep - The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA



