Opiuo Announces New Album 'A Shape Of Sound'

Opiuo has unveiled details of a forthcoming album, A Shape Of Sound, plus a mammoth tour of New Zealand, the US, and his native Australia.

Out 25th August, A Shape Of Sound will be Opiuo's fifth album to date. The LP is set to feature his brand-new single 'Gravitate', a collaboration with Triple J mainstay Jordan David that marked Opiuo's first release of the year.

"I am beyond excited to be headed out on the road across the US in support of my newest album, A Shape Of Sound," Opiuo explains. "This album and tour are years in the making and easily my most evolved yet! I'll be controlling all the visual elements and performing the music live on the fly to make it the most spontaneous, involved, ever-expanding show possibly can! I'm extremely excited to show you all the new music, share the dance floor, and bring this vision to life!"

Taking in no fewer than 24 dates, Opiuo's tour kicks off in Wellington on 28th August, taking in shows in the likes of Melbourne, Sydney, LA and San Francisco before rounding things off in Austin on 29th October (full tour listings below).

Boasting 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Opiuo's decades of evolution have seen him release four full-length albums, ten EPs and a myriad of singles and remixes. His dedication to his craft has been rewarded, with accolades including #1 singles on both the iTunes and Beatport charts, as well as a New Zealand Music Award for 'Best Electronic Album'.

His infectious electronic-based blend of funk, soul, psychedelia and booty-shaking bass have also seen him sell out venues worldwide, including the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater and festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Splendour In The Grass.

From the self-built SYZYGY Orchestras, to collaborating with symphony choirs, touring his own Opiuo Band, and most recently as an immersive solo audiovisual show, his live creativity is limitless.

With a new album and a huge, cross-continental tour in the pipeline, Opiuo continues his remarkable rise through the ranks.