Oliver Sim Releases New Single 'Run The Credits'

Oliver Sim debuts a new track, "Run The Credits" today ahead of the release of his debut album Hideous Bastard, this Friday, September 9 via Young. The much-anticipated album, produced by Oliver's The xx bandmate and lifelong friend Jamie xx, is a collection of songs inspired by Oliver's love of horror movies and his own life experience.

"I very much see this album as a queer horror film, and I wrote 'Run the Credits' as the closing scenes of the film," says Sim. "Sonically, I think it's quite a joyous and celebratory song, but lyrically it's quite open ended and has a lot of anger. It was also an opportunity to pay homage to some of the characters I love the most in cinema like Patrick Bateman and Buffalo Bill. I've loved those characters since I was a little boy. I never identified with the Disney princes or the action heroes-the villains and the final girls are the ones who excited me and who I aspired to be."

Sim has shared several tracks from the album: "Romance with a Memory," "Fruit," "GMT" and "Hideous," a song that features lifelong hero Jimmy Somerville on guest vocals. Music from the album will also soundtrack the forthcoming queer horror short film "Hideous," starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzalez, which made its world premiere as part of the Semaine de la Critique at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Hideous" film, which features appearances from a variety of queer icons including singer-songwriter Jimmy Somerville and drag queen Bimini as well as Jamie xx, will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI from September 8. Fans can catch an early glimpse of the film at a series of special fan screenings. Full dates and signup details below.

Pre-Order Hideous Bastard here.

"HIDEOUS" SCREENINGS

September 6 - London, U.K. - The ICA*

September 7 - Berlin, DE - Babylon Kino*

September 8 - Mexico City, MX - House of Vans CDMX*

September 10 - Tokyo, JP - Human Trust Cinema Shibuya

An Evening with Oliver Sim

September 12 - London, U.K. - Rio Cinema

*In association with MUBI