Olga Tañón Releases REINA NO RUEGA, Announces SOY VOLCAN TOUR

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Olga Tañón has released her new single 'Reina No Ruega,' available on all digital platforms as of September 25. The song delivers an unequivocal message to women everywhere: know your worth and demand to be treated with dignity in every relationship.

The track serves as the first single and a preview of her forthcoming album, scheduled for release in March 2027. It was produced by acclaimed and successful producer Richard Marcell, and brings Tañón back to the musical style that established her as an icon of tropical music. Audiences will immediately recognize her unmistakable vocal power and interpretive style, qualities that continue to position her as one of the most important voices in Latin music.

Tañón also announced her highly anticipated return to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot with the 'SOY VOLCÁN TOUR,' set to take the stage on March 13, 2027. The tour will provide the conceptual framework for the show. Nearly two years in the making, the production will showcase both visually and musically the evolution of the 'Woman of Fire' into a true 'Volcano' in every sense of the word.

'Reina No Ruega' is now available on all digital platforms. Tickets for the concert are available through Ticketera.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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