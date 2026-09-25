Olga Tañón Releases REINA NO RUEGA, Announces SOY VOLCAN TOUR
The single was produced by Richard Marcell and will lead into Tañón's highly anticipated return to Puerto Rico.
Olga Tañón has released her new single 'Reina No Ruega,' available on all digital platforms as of September 25. The song delivers an unequivocal message to women everywhere: know your worth and demand to be treated with dignity in every relationship.
The track serves as the first single and a preview of her forthcoming album, scheduled for release in March 2027. It was produced by acclaimed and successful producer Richard Marcell, and brings Tañón back to the musical style that established her as an icon of tropical music. Audiences will immediately recognize her unmistakable vocal power and interpretive style, qualities that continue to position her as one of the most important voices in Latin music.
Tañón also announced her highly anticipated return to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot with the 'SOY VOLCÁN TOUR,' set to take the stage on March 13, 2027. The tour will provide the conceptual framework for the show. Nearly two years in the making, the production will showcase both visually and musically the evolution of the 'Woman of Fire' into a true 'Volcano' in every sense of the word.
'Reina No Ruega' is now available on all digital platforms. Tickets for the concert are available through Ticketera.com.
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