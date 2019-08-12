Old Salt Union Shares Third Song Off of New Album

Old Salt Union released a third song off their new album Where the Dogs Don't Bite, due out Friday, Aug 16 (Compass Records).

Relix exclusively premiered the official video for the track earlier this week. Jesse Farrar told Relix that "'Big Dreams, Small Talk' is the Old Salt dreamers anthem. Visualizing a grandiose future but stuck in the day-to-day "hey, how's the weather" chatter. Written almost in spite of most of our previous work - we decided to make the chorus' softer and more mellow than the verses. It was a nice juxtaposition to how we usually approach composing material."

Old Salt Union have continued to hone and develop their sound through relentless touring, and cultivating a steadfast fanbase drawn to their high-energy shows. Coming from varied musical backgrounds, Old Salt Union's collective melting pot of styles and musical vocabularies informs their fresh approach to modern string band music and has helped to carve a unique niche for this Belleville, Illinois roots outfit.

Old Salt Union will continue their record release tour throughout the summer and into the fall. The band will play a special record release show in Saint Louis at The Atomic Cowboy on Aug 16. OSU will also be making stops in Iowa City, Ann Arbor Denver, and Fort Collins as well as several festivals including Pickin' In The Pines, Walnut Valley, Roots N Blues BBQ and The Wander Down Music Festival.

OLD SALT UNION TOUR

8/9 @ Basin Spring Park | Eureka Springs, AR

8/10 @ Lovegrass Music Festival | Sylvan Grove, KS

8/17 @ Atomic Cowboy | St Louis, MO

8/20 @ Tuesday in the Garden | Rockford, IL

8/22 @ Alive After Five | Mankato, MN

8/23 @ Bend In The Road | Manchester, MN

8/24 @ Riverside Park | La Crosse, WI

9/4 @ The Bend Concert Series at Murphy Park | East Moline, IL

9/5 @ Gabe's | Iowa City, IA

9/6 @ The District | Ankeny IA

9/7 @ Hey Nonny | Arlington Heights, IL

9/8 @ Black Swamp Arts Festival | Bowling Green, OH

9/13 @ Pickin in the Pines | Flagstaff AZ

9/19-9/21 @ Walnut Valley Festival | Winfield, KS

9/27 - 9/29 @ Roots N Blues N BBQ | Columbia, MO

10/4 @ The Castle Theatre | Bloomington, IL

10/5 @ The Ark | Ann Arbor, MI

10/19 @ The Wander Down Music Festival | Makanda, IL

10/24 @ Hodi's Half Note | Fort Collins, CO

10/26 @ Bluebird Theater | Denver, CO





Related Articles View More Music Stories