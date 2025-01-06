Old Dominion to Curate 'Odies Beach Vacation' Weekend for This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Topeka and The Messina Group confirm they have teamed up with highly acclaimed, Grammy award-winning country band Old Dominion, who will be curating a brand new Moon Crush music vacation weekend on the beautiful gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Florida. Moon Crush “Odies Beach Vacation” is set to take place November 13 - 15, 2025.

Presale sign ups begin today at 2pm EST, and general on sale begins Tuesday, January 14 at 12pm EST. More info and to sign up for the Presale HERE.

“This isn’t a music festival, this is a music vacation full of fun, great music and as always, no bad vibes. We can’t wait to spend time with you all, soak in the sun and create memories together," says Matthew Ramsey.

Moon Crush “Odies Beach Vacation” will feature two special performances by Old Dominion, as well as sets from Brothers Osborne, Shaggy, Russell Dickerson, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Niko Moon and more.

Next year finds continued growth with Topeka expanding their offerings with a host of new artists coming to Miramar Beach to curate their very own experiences. Old Dominion joins the likes of My Morning Jacket, who are bringing “One Big Holiday” from Mexico to Miramar Beach for the first time ever (April 3-5, 2025). 2025 will also see popular podcasters LADYGANG and the inaugural LADYWORLD experience (September 26-28, 2025) as well as the landmark Moon Crush “Whiskey Moon” curated by Whiskey Myers (November 7-9, 2025).

There will also be returning weekends from Tedeschi Trucks Band for their “Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend” (May 1 - 3, 2025), and the third installment of Brandi Carlile’s beloved “Mothership Weekend” (May 9 - 11, 2025).

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal cove complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes at a 5,500 capacity open air green space venue a short walk from guests’ beach condos or homes. Offering a more intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day under the sun at the beach and nights under the stars seeing their favorite artists.

ABOUT OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion’s skyscraping anthems and electrifying live shows have put the Multi-Platinum-selling band prominently at the forefront of country music. Fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound, their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting has certainly proved to be a winning formula for Nashville’s hottest band. It’s no wonder Rolling Stone cited Old Dominion as “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups.” Since breaking onto the music scene, the band has notched nine No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed five billion on-demand streams, earned over a dozen RIAA Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. The band recently debuted a greatest hits compilation Odies but Goodies on September 6th. The 31-track collection spans the band’s journey from lark to meaningful headliner in a way that pays tribute to what the fans ask for. Old Dominion are currently the reigning 7X ACM and 6X CMA “Group of the Year.”

