Offset Releases New Single 'Something I Need'
The Atlanta rapper's new track follows the release of his KIARI DELUXE album and features a cinematic music video shot in Miami.
Offset has released a new single, 'Something I Need,' out now via Motown Records. The track follows his KIARI DELUXE album.
Produced by Southside, Smatt Sertified, and Jester Beats, 'Something I Need' is described as minimal but driving, featuring a soulful voice as Offset sets a scene, looking back at his roots while celebrating his present.
The cinematic video, filmed in Miami, is directed by MikeyRare and SheShe Pendleton and finds Offset partying on a yacht.
'Something I Need' opens a new era for Offset following a 2025 in which he released his introspective album and its deluxe version, KIARI Deluxe, which included a BNYX️ mix of the single 'Bodies' featuring J.I.D. and sampling Drowning Pool. The deluxe version also arrived alongside a slew of videos for KIARI's songs, including the Gunna collaboration 'Different Species,' 'Back in That Mode' with YFN Lucci, 'Favorite Girl' featuring Ty Dolla $ign, 'Run It Up' featuring Key Glock, and 'Pills,' a Nina Simone-sampling team-up with NBA YoungBoy. Those joined previously released clips for singles 'Never Let Go' with John Legend and 'Professional.'
With Offset's birth name as its title, KIARI finds him reflecting on his journey over immersive production.
About Offset
Offset, born Kiari Cephus, helped define 2010s trap music before continuing his career across rap, fashion, and pop culture. With the Migos catalog under his belt, he began his solo journey with the Gold-certified Father of Four (2019), followed by 2023's Set It Off, and later KIARI, a self-titled album he previewed with 'Bodies,' featuring J.I.D., which returned Offset to the Billboard Hot 100. Alongside collaborations including his Diamond-certified Tyga team-up 'Taste,' Offset has amassed more than 2 billion solo streams in the U.S. He has also appeared on fashion runways including Balenciaga and Jeremy Scott, and in film and TV including Atlanta, NCIS, and Baby Shark's Big Movie.
Photo Credit: Jesse Rodriguez
Photo Credit: Jesse Rodriguez
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