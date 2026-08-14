Honey Bxby and JID Collide on New Single A THOUSAND TIMES

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Honey Bxby has released A THOUSAND TIMES, a new single featuring Grammy-nominated rapper JID, issued through Rebirth Ent., ART@WAR and Warner Records. The track marks Honey Bxby's first new single of the year and is described as the opening statement of a new musical chapter, pairing her emotional candor with JID's distinctive lyrical style.

Released via Rebirth Ent. / ART@WAR / Warner Records, 'A Thousand Times' is Honey's first new single of the year and the opening statement of her next era—a refreshed sound, elevated vision and newfound confidence that expands her world without sacrificing the raw honesty and personality that made listeners connect with her in the first place.

Produced by Worldwidefresh ('Spend Dat') and J. White Did It, 'A Thousand Times' transforms relationship fallout into an irresistible conversation between two lovers who refuse to let the other have the last word. It's the contrast that makes the pairing so compelling: Honey sings from the emotional center of the relationship while JID enters with the precision and unpredictability of one of hip-hop's most distinctive lyricists. Rather than simply occupying the same record, the two artists challenge each other, creating the kind of musical tension that blurs the line between R&B duet, rap collaboration and real-life conversation.

The accompanying video brings that tension to life, stripping away the filters in favor of raw chemistry and real emotion. Honey Bxby and JID play out the highs and lows of a messy relationship through intimate bedroom scenes, carefree rooftop escapes and heated domestic arguments—from laughing under the covers to throwing dirty laundry and shouting from opposite sides of the room.

The release follows a milestone summer for the singer, including a standout performance at HOT 97 Summer Jam, where Honey continued proving herself as one of R&B's most captivating new live performers. Whether commanding major stages or connecting through intimate songwriting, she has steadily built a reputation for performances that feel just as fearless and unfiltered as her records.

'A Thousand Times' follows Honey's breakout run surrounding Raw Honey, the acclaimed EP that introduced standout records including 'LEFT EYE (Remix),' '3AM,' and 'Think I Might,' while featuring collaborations with Lil' Kim, Toosii, Coi Leray and Lola Brooke. More recently, she kept fans buzzing with 'Shame (Remix)' featuring Queen Naija and BunnaB, a fan-favorite anthem that earned praise from VIBE and HotNewHipHop, who hailed it as 'a bossed-up anthem that feels effortless and self-assured.'

Beyond the music, Honey has continued to cement herself as one of R&B's brightest new stars—and an emerging cultural force whose influence increasingly extends into beauty, fashion and lifestyle. From gracing the cover of We Are Jersey magazine to commanding stages at the BET Awards Pre-Show and ESSENCE Festival, Honey is quickly developing into a multidimensional artist and personality with the potential to occupy a much larger space in contemporary culture. With more music, more visuals and much more to come, 'A Thousand Times' is only the beginning.

About Honey Bxby

Honey Bxby is one of contemporary R&B's fastest-rising voices, blending fearless storytelling, powerhouse vocals, undeniable charisma and an unmistakable sense of style into a brand entirely her own. Hailing from New Jersey, she first broke through with her acclaimed Raw Honey EP, earning praise for her emotionally honest songwriting and collaborations with artists including Lil' Kim, Toosii, Coi Leray, Lola Brooke, Queen Naija and BunnaB. Her growing cultural influence has extended beyond music through brand ambassador relationships with Monster Energy and NYX Professional Makeup, aligning Honey with globally recognized brands that have long championed music, self-expression, creativity and individuality.

Following standout performances at the BET Awards Pre-Show, ESSENCE Festival and HOT 97 Summer Jam, Honey Bxby is entering a bold new era with her latest single, 'A Thousand Times' featuring JID, setting the stage for her most ambitious music yet.

Produced by Worldwidefresh, known for Spend Dat, and J. White Did It, A THOUSAND TIMES is accompanied by a music video depicting the highs and lows of a relationship, moving between intimate and confrontational scenes as Honey Bxby and JID trade verses throughout the song.

Photo Credit: Quenton Rucker



Photo Credit: Quenton Rucker

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...