PROLIFIC: Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Album to Arrive Everywhere

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A new collaborative album from Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux, titled PROLIFIC, has arrived via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records. The release is accompanied by an official music video for the single I JUST WANNA KNOW, featuring Cardi B and Ty Dolla $ign. Limited edition physical variants and exclusive merchandise tied to the album are also available.

All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records has unveiled PROLIFIC, the collaborative album from the late Nipsey Hussle and Los Angeles-bred artist Bino Rideaux (BEE-no Ree-DOE), available now at all DSPs and streaming services — one day before what would've been Hussle's 41st birthday. A number of limited edition physical variants — including Metallic Gold, Light Blue, and Marathon Exclusive Dark Blue vinyl, Black Marble, Mirror Gold, Sunset Yellow, and Dark Blue cassettes, plus CD, exclusive new merch bundles and more — are also available, with each vinyl edition accompanied by a photo book that tells a visual story of Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux through archival imagery, spanning childhood photos to candid moments together in the studio.

Created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its release, PROLIFIC captures the two Los Angeles artists backed by a circle of GRAMMY Award-winning collaborators, including Mike & Keys, Mixed By Ali, Cyrus Taghipour, Axel Folie, Larrance Dopson, Lamar 'Mars' Edwards, and Garnett 'G' Flynn — many of whom helped shape Nipsey's GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, Victory Lap. The 15-track project is highlighted by the premiere of the official music video for 'I Just Wanna Know ft. Cardi B & Ty Dolla $ign,' streaming now at YouTube. The collaboration joins '500 Horses' and also includes such new tracks as 'Reckless (feat. Static Major),' 'Sacrifices (feat. James Fauntleroy),' and 'All Summer (feat. BH),' which earned coverage from publications spanning Billboard, Hypebeast, ESSENCE, Complex, XXL, Flood, and REVOLT and are joined by official music videos directed by Norberto Garcia streaming now at YouTube.

The arrival of PROLIFIC has also been marked by conversations and features from All The Smoke, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, The Joe Budden Podcast, the Los Angeles Times, Club 520, and POW, including a mini-documentary on Bino Rideaux created by music journalist Jeff Weiss.

'We're proud to present PROLIFIC, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by Mixed By Ali,' says Samiel 'Blacc Sam' Asghedom. 'This is the exact body of work Nipsey envisioned, built with Bino from top to bottom, and we feel blessed to finally share it with the world.'

'This is a project built by fellowship,' says Bino Rideaux. 'To have these records in my notes for so many years, it felt good to link up with the team to see it through. It's an honor to have footprints alongside the greatest.'

The arrival of PROLIFIC will be celebrated this weekend with a series of activations across Los Angeles, including a Complex presents PROLIFIC Pop-Up Shop happening through Sunday, August 16 at Complex's headquarters at 433 N. Fairfax Ave. from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. A dynamic, immersive space inspired by Nipsey and Bino's sound, visuals, and creative vision, the pop-up will feature limited edition merch, collectible music items, the Marathon Burger food truck, and more. Bino himself was on hand August 14 from 4:00-6:00 pm for an exclusive meet-and-greet. August 15 saw the LA Function 'Summer Finale' x PROLIFIC Album Celebration Party at Academy LA (6021 Hollywood Blvd.) featuring a full album playback by Hussle's official DJ, DJ VIP, at 4:00 pm followed by a live performance by Bino Rideaux at 8:00 pm. Bino will also perform at Black on the Block, LA's celebration of Black-owned business, taking place Saturday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 PM at Los Angeles Center Studios (450 S. Bixel Street). PROLIFIC is further commemorated by a public art activation created by muralist Louie 'Sloe' Motion and sponsored by Instagram. Located at 600 N. La Brea Ave in Los Angeles, the mural can be viewed through early November.

The release of PROLIFIC was heralded with PROLIFIC: THE EXPERIENCE, a sold-out fan listening event at Los Angeles' The Novo that included a front-to-back listening experience of PROLIFIC, followed by a live performance by Bino Rideaux and an in-depth panel conversation — hosted by media maven, influencer, and co-host of SiriusXM's Effective Immediately Gina Views — featuring Bino and many of the producers, engineers, and creative collaborators involved in the project, including Ty Dolla $ign, Larrance Dopson, Mike & Keys, Lamar 'Mars' Edwards, Kacey Khalil, Ryan 'G Ry' Martinez, Garnett 'G' Flynn, Cyrus Taghipour, and Axel Folie. PROLIFIC: THE EXPERIENCE attendees were among the first in the world to hear the album, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the stories, creative process, and legacy behind the music.

The Marathon Clothing — the independent lifestyle brand founded by Hussle — recently launched the PROLIFIC Brand, marking the first time The Marathon Clothing has released apparel featuring Nipsey Hussle's likeness. Created in partnership with his estate and Bravado, the collection celebrates Nipsey's legacy through archival imagery from throughout his career transformed into graphic apparel reflecting his evolution and influence as an artist, entrepreneur, community leader, and cultural icon. Drawing inspiration from vintage music merchandise and contemporary streetwear, the PROLIFIC Brand pairs archival photography with handwritten graphics, signature typography, and inspirational messaging across heavyweight t-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, crewnecks, zip hoodies, hats, and specialty silhouettes, elevated by premium construction, specialty washes, oversized graphics, screen-printed and embroidered details, and custom PROLIFIC branding throughout.

The release of PROLIFIC is set to be marked by a range of activations taking place across Los Angeles.

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