Naisha Unveils "jaana" Visualizer From Debut EP 911

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Naisha has released the official visualizer for her song 'jaana.' The visual is the third to debut from her debut EP 911, which was released earlier this month. The official video for 'CONTRABAND' featuring Skrillex, BEAM & Dilip and the visualizer for 'so then' have also been released.

911—written, produced and performed by Naisha alongside co-executive producers Skrillex and Dilip Venkatesh—finds the multi-talented artist finally speaking for herself.

Naisha will play alongside JT at official Portola afterparty, Portola Presents Club Cheetah, at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on September 27.

Naisha has risen to prominence with several star turns on tracks with longtime collaborator Skrillex, most recently on 'Diwali' from his album SOMA released earlier this summer. With vocals in her native Hindi, 'Diwali' and 'so then' exemplify Naisha's knack for turning disparate influences, clashing melodies and unexpected rhythms into a kaleidoscopic, singular sound.

Of 911, Naisha says:

'For the last few years, people have heard me through collaborations and features, but those songs were only a glimpse into my world. With 911, I finally get to share a project that feels completely mine. My melodies, my influences, my perspective start to finish.'

'Executive produced by Naisha, sonically and visually.'

'Visual storytelling is such a big part of how I express myself. It's my way of translating who I am and the beautiful chaos I exist in. The same chaos lives in my music too.'

'911 is authentically me. Every part of it. I am excited to be at a stage where I can make things imperfectly perfect and trust myself enough to put them out into the world.'

'Just people making magic because they love music.'

'911 is emotional, chaotic, playful, honest and completely my world.'

'So call 911'

'Naisha is here 💋'

Born and raised in India and now based between Los Angeles and Mumbai, Naisha grew up immersed in music from around the world: from Aaliyah and D'Angelo to Bob Marley to classic Bollywood soundtracks. With a relentless hunger for discovery that took her through stints as a model and actor in training, Naisha met Skrillex at a rave at 4 a.m. and was in the studio recording the next day. In recent months Naisha has DJed around the globe, introducing her signature Naish To Meet Ya party series and popping up on festival stages.

Tracklist

1. so then (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

2. CONTRABAND (feat. Skrillex, BEAM & Dilip)

3. jaana

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