October Drift to Embark on UK & European Headline Tour

October Drift will embark on an extensive UK & European headline tour running through October to December 2024. The 26-date tour will include their largest headline show yet which will take place at London’s Scala on November 5th. Tickets for all shows are available now here.
The tour proceeds the release of their forthcoming third album Blame The Young, out September 27th via Physical Education Recordings. The album is a powerful record and is the band’s most personal yet. However, the songs are also universal, immediately captivating on a wider level spearheaded by frontman and guitarist Kiran Roy’s deft inclusive songwriting alongside the band’s infectious riffs, hooks and harmonies that run throughout the album.
October Drift laid the marker for the new album with the release of the lead single, album opener, and title track, which quickly proved a radio hit being added to the Radio X playlist while also receiving strong support across BBC 6Music. Latest single ‘Demons’ released last week has also been quick to prove a hit with the stations picking up plays across Radio X and 6Music.
Their potent music translates into impassioned, jaw-dropping high-energy live performances, which consistently prove to be captivating and hair-raising thrilling events. The same can be expected for this new run of shows later this year as the band unleash the imposing new songs of Blame The Young on the world.
October
25th – Bristol, Thekla
26th – Stoke, The Sugarmill
27th – Norwich, The Waterfront Studio
29th – Manchester, Gorilla
30th – Glasgow, King Tut's
31st – Dundee, Beat Generator
November
2nd – Newcastle, Think Tank
3rd – Leeds, Key Club
4th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
5th – London, Scala
November
30th – Hilversum, De Vorstin
December
1st – Rotterdam, Rotown
2nd – Cologne, Helios 37
3rd – Hamburg, Hafenklag
5th – Copenhagen, Beta
6th – Oslo, Dunk
7th – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb
9th – Berlin, Maschinenhaus
10th – Warsaw, VooDoo
11th – Budapest, Dürer Kert
12th – Prague, Cafe V Lese
14th – Milan, Legend
15th – Zurich, Dynamo Werk21
16th – Paris, Point FMR
17th – Maastricht, Muziekgieterij
18th – Nijmegen, Doornroosje
