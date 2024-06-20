October Drift to Embark on UK & European Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



October Drift will embark on an extensive UK & European headline tour running through October to December 2024. The 26-date tour will include their largest headline show yet which will take place at London’s Scala on November 5th. Tickets for all shows are available now here.



The tour proceeds the release of their forthcoming third album Blame The Young, out September 27th via Physical Education Recordings. The album is a powerful record and is the band’s most personal yet. However, the songs are also universal, immediately captivating on a wider level spearheaded by frontman and guitarist Kiran Roy’s deft inclusive songwriting alongside the band’s infectious riffs, hooks and harmonies that run throughout the album.



October Drift laid the marker for the new album with the release of the lead single, album opener, and title track, which quickly proved a radio hit being added to the Radio X playlist while also receiving strong support across BBC 6Music. Latest single ‘Demons’ released last week has also been quick to prove a hit with the stations picking up plays across Radio X and 6Music.



Their potent music translates into impassioned, jaw-dropping high-energy live performances, which consistently prove to be captivating and hair-raising thrilling events. The same can be expected for this new run of shows later this year as the band unleash the imposing new songs of Blame The Young on the world.

2024 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

October

25th – Bristol, Thekla

26th – Stoke, The Sugarmill

27th – Norwich, The Waterfront Studio

29th – Manchester, Gorilla

30th – Glasgow, King Tut's

31st – Dundee, Beat Generator

November

2nd – Newcastle, Think Tank

3rd – Leeds, Key Club

4th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

5th – London, Scala

2024 EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

November

30th – Hilversum, De Vorstin

December

1st – Rotterdam, Rotown

2nd – Cologne, Helios 37

3rd – Hamburg, Hafenklag

5th – Copenhagen, Beta

6th – Oslo, Dunk

7th – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

9th – Berlin, Maschinenhaus

10th – Warsaw, VooDoo

11th – Budapest, Dürer Kert

12th – Prague, Cafe V Lese

14th – Milan, Legend

15th – Zurich, Dynamo Werk21

16th – Paris, Point FMR

17th – Maastricht, Muziekgieterij

18th – Nijmegen, Doornroosje

