October Drift Share Video For New Single LOSING MY TOUCH

October Drift have shared the video for their new single, 'Losing My Touch', as well as announcing an extensive headline tour in September and October.



With expansive and solitary shots echoing the track's immersive aural landscape, the video paints an evocative visual representation of introspection, despair and hope with surreal half-light accentuating its subtle intensity, and was directed and filmed by the band.



"Weirdly we were all quite confident about making our own music video," they explain. "I'm not sure why, because we had zero experience in filming and directing, but we just kinda thought if we dicked about with the camera for long enough something in there will start to look good.

Watch the video here:



"We didn't really have a plan of what we wanted to do. Just found a cool location, borrowed some film cameras and iPhone lenses, filled our van with a load of random stuff and filmed for 3 days straight. We had to get up at 2am for three consecutive days to get to the beach in time for the right light, which was a bit gnarly. But nothing worth doing is ever easy."



'Losing My Touch' follows the band's previous singles 'All Broken Down' and 'Come And Find Me', released to widespread acclaim last year. With influences as varied as The National, Radiohead, Interpol and Nick Drake, their heavy, pop-inflected rock is delivering a rejuvenating injection of fresh blood to the genre.



October Drift's debut album, details of which will be revealed soon, is a cathartic collection of tracks encompassing themes of loneliness, fear and ultimate positivity, and builds on the solid foundation that they have built over years of touring and writing to cement themselves as an important and powerful new presence.



One of the most electrifying, charismatic and formidable live acts of the past two years - with appearances at festivals including Glastonbury's John Peel stage, Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape, as well as a major European tour with Editors in 2018 and a slot at Liverpool's Sound City - the band look certain to ascend to even greater heights in 2019.



2019 TOUR DATES

30/08 - Wilkestock Festival, Hertfordshire



29/09 - Cavern, Exeter

30/09 - The Junction, Plymouth

01/10 - Moles Club, Bath

04/10 - Night & Day Café, Manchester

06/10 - Bootleg Social, Blackpool

10/10 - Portland Arms, Cambridge

12/10 - The Met Lounge, Peterborough

14/10 - The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-Trent

15/10 - The Cookie, Leicester

16/10 - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

17/10 - The Star inn, Guildford

18/10 - Railway Inn, Winchester



Tickets are available here - https://www.octoberdrift.com/





