October Drift Detail Spring 2025 UK & Ireland Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



October Drift have announced a headline tour for Spring 2025 which will see the acclaimed indie rock collective play 13 shows across the UK and Ireland starting April 1st. Tickets are on sale now here.

APRIL 2025 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

1st – Southampton, The Joiners

2nd – London, The Dome

3rd – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

4th – Liverpool, Rough Trade

6th – Sheffield, The Leadmill

7th – Hull, The Adelphi

8th – Nottingham, Bodega

10th – Dublin, The Sound House

11th – Galway, Roisin Dubs

12th – Limerick, Dolans

13th – Belfast, Ulster Sports Club

15th – Edinburgh, Cabaret Voltaire

16th – Cambridge, Portland Arms



October Drift have also been announced for a number of summer festivals including Belladrum (July 31st), Rock N Roll Circus (August 15th) and Victorious Festival (August 22nd).

The band are currently in the midst of their first European headline tour with remaining shows including Prague tonight (12th) followed by performances in Milan, Zurich, Paris, Maastricht and Nijmegen. The shows bring to a close October Drift’s extensive 2024 touring which has seen them play 54 shows across the UK and Europe.

October Drift are touring their recently released third album Blame The Young, a record which has proved their most successful yet. Following its release at the end of September, Blame The Young reached No.25 in the UK Album Sales Chart, No.12 in the Independent Albums Chart and No.3 in the Independent Album Breakers Chart.



Meanwhile the singles from Blame The Young including ‘Wallflower’, ‘Blame The Young’ and ‘Demons’ all proved hits gaining strong radio support across BBC 6 Music and Radio X alongside a wealth of radio plays throughout Europe and America, where the band have been championed as one of the UK’s most exciting rock bands.

Comments