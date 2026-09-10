OUTLIER Release GRAVEYARD MASTERPIECE, Announce Tour

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OUTLIER have released their new single and official music video, 'Graveyard Masterpiece,' via Oxide Records. The release arrives alongside the announcement that the band will hit the road for an upcoming tour this October with Dark Divine and Fire From The Gods.

'Graveyard Masterpiece' is a deeply personal exploration of the experiences that shape us—love, loss, trauma, failure, and everything we endure along the way. Rather than viewing those experiences as something to escape, Outlier embrace them as the raw materials that ultimately become part of who we are.

Frontman Joey Arena explains:

''Graveyard Masterpiece' is about realizing that none of us become who we are untouched. We're stitched together by love, loss, trauma, failure, and everything we survive along the way. Some pieces heal, some leave scars, but they all become part of us. We don't always get to choose what life uses to build us, we only get to choose what we become when it's finished.'

As Outlier continue their work with Oxide Records, the band is pushing forward with some of their most ambitious music to date, further establishing themselves as one of heavy music's most thought-provoking new voices. Unafraid to challenge expectations, Outlier create music that is as introspective as it is aggressive, confronting the experiences that shape us while questioning what we ultimately choose to become.

Now, Outlier are taking that vision to the road. The band will join Dark Divine and Fire From The Gods for an upcoming tour, giving fans the opportunity to experience 'Graveyard Masterpiece' and Outlier's evolving live show firsthand.

For Outlier, the future isn't about pretending the scars aren't there. It's about turning every scar, every loss, and every piece of the past into something greater.

'Graveyard Masterpiece' is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Outlier Shows

10/12 Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

10/14 Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

10/15 Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut

10/16 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

10/18 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

10/20 Wichita, KS @ Wave

10/21 Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

10/22 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

10/25 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

10/26 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Statche

10/27 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

The name OUTLIER came years before Joey Arena realized he'd been describing himself all along.

As the founder, songwriter, and architect behind OUTLIER, Arena has built one of independent music's most respected careers. His work has earned millions of streams, regular support from SiriusXM Octane, Billboard and Top 40 success, and recognition from Alternative Press, Revolver, ABC News, and Metal Injection. His songwriting has led to collaborations with Chris Motionless of Motionless In White, JD of Ice Nine Kills, Danny Leal of Upon a Burning Body, Hyro the Hero, Sen Dog of Cypress Hill, and a growing list of artists across modern rock.

Growing up in Rochester, New York, music became somewhere to disappear. Before the national tours and festival stages, Arena spent late nights in a basement bedroom with his guitar amplifier barely turned up, writing while the rest of the house slept. Years on the road brought opportunity, but they also challenged Arena to decide how much of himself he was willing to compromise. By the time Top 40 success arrived, he realized he had stopped writing for himself. OUTLIER grew from that decision.

Working alongside producer Evan McKeever, Arena built the project from the ground up. The first releases arrived independently, and the band's first show was booked before a permanent lineup existed. Arena's songwriting draws from lived experience without asking listeners to relive his life, leaving room for them to find pieces of themselves in the songs. That balance between emotional weight and modern heaviness has become one of OUTLIER's defining characteristics.

Today, OUTLIER enters its next chapter with the clearest reflection yet of the vision Arena set out to build years ago. He has never been interested in staying inside one role. His curiosity extends from songwriting and arrangements to visual concepts, music videos, and the creative direction surrounding every OUTLIER release.

When asked if he could ever imagine creating under another name, Arena doesn't hesitate. 'I will never find another band name. This is just who I am.'

Photo Credit: Chris Dawson



Photo Credit: Chris Dawson

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