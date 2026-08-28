Catch Your Breath Releases New Album NOT BROKEN ENOUGH

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hard rock group Catch Your Breath has released their new album Not Broken Enough, out now via Thriller Records. The album features recent tracks '[Gen]inside (feat. Kami Kehoe)' and 'Blood Money', in addition to latest single 'Red Alert'.

Not Broken Enough is available to purchase at https://thrillerrecords.com/collections/catch-your-breath.

''Not Broken Enough' is for anyone exhausted by a world that constantly lets them down, who wakes up to the same cycle of disappointment every day but still shows up anyway,' the band shares.

About 'Red Alert,' they add: ''Red Alert' is about that moment you catch on to their little games. When you decide to keep your mouth shut, wait, and watch them trip over their own traps.'

Catch Your Breath will be celebrating the new record with the Not Broken Enough Tour later this year. Featuring support from TX2, Arankai, and Colorblind, the nearly two month long tour kicks off on October 16 in Cincinnati. For a full list of dates or to purchase tickets, visit https://catchyourbreathband.com/tour.

About Catch Your Breath

A fresh, burgeoning hard rock band based out of Austin, Texas. Composed of vocalist Josh Mowery, guitarist Teddy Herrera, bassist Cianan Madigan, and drummer Onell Hernandez, Catch Your Breath injects a unique mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion. Their sound pulls from across the modern rock and metal spectrum while still feeling distinctly their own.

The band first broke through with 'Shame On Me,' introducing audiences to their emotionally charged style before 'Dial Tone' became a defining moment in their rise, surpassing 100 million streams and establishing Catch Your Breath as one of heavy music's fastest growing names. Since then, the band has continued building momentum through a relentless touring schedule alongside acts including Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, and Three Days Grace, while also bringing their energy live across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Their growing global presence has also landed them on major festival stages including Download Festival, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Nova Rock Festival.

Now, Catch Your Breath step into a new chapter with their upcoming album, Not Broken Enough. Expanding on the emotional honesty and explosive energy that first drew listeners in, the record captures a band continuing to evolve without losing the heart of what made them resonate in the first place. With each release, Catch Your Breath continue pushing themselves creatively while building the kind of connection that turns songs into lifelines for the people listening.

Tracklist

1. Contaminated

2. Red Alert

3. Blood Money

4. Carnivore

5. Control

6. Rewind

7. Lost

8. Dark

9. The Basement

10. [Gen]inside (feat. Kami Kehoe)

11. Hollow Dreams

Not Broken Enough US Tour Dates

10/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

10/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

10/21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

10/23 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/30 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

10/31 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/1 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/3 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

11/5 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

11/7 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/11 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/13 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/14 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

11/17 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

11/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/20 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

11/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

11/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection - Elevation

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/27 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

11/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

11/30 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/1 - Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

12/2 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

12/4 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory

12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...