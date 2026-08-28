Catch Your Breath Releases New Album NOT BROKEN ENOUGH
The band will support the release with the Not Broken Enough Tour, joined by TX2, Arankai, and Colorblind.
Hard rock group Catch Your Breath has released their new album Not Broken Enough, out now via Thriller Records. The album features recent tracks '[Gen]inside (feat. Kami Kehoe)' and 'Blood Money', in addition to latest single 'Red Alert'.
Not Broken Enough is available to purchase at https://thrillerrecords.com/collections/catch-your-breath.
''Not Broken Enough' is for anyone exhausted by a world that constantly lets them down, who wakes up to the same cycle of disappointment every day but still shows up anyway,' the band shares.
About 'Red Alert,' they add: ''Red Alert' is about that moment you catch on to their little games. When you decide to keep your mouth shut, wait, and watch them trip over their own traps.'
Catch Your Breath will be celebrating the new record with the Not Broken Enough Tour later this year. Featuring support from TX2, Arankai, and Colorblind, the nearly two month long tour kicks off on October 16 in Cincinnati. For a full list of dates or to purchase tickets, visit https://catchyourbreathband.com/tour.
About Catch Your Breath
A fresh, burgeoning hard rock band based out of Austin, Texas. Composed of vocalist Josh Mowery, guitarist Teddy Herrera, bassist Cianan Madigan, and drummer Onell Hernandez, Catch Your Breath injects a unique mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion. Their sound pulls from across the modern rock and metal spectrum while still feeling distinctly their own.
The band first broke through with 'Shame On Me,' introducing audiences to their emotionally charged style before 'Dial Tone' became a defining moment in their rise, surpassing 100 million streams and establishing Catch Your Breath as one of heavy music's fastest growing names. Since then, the band has continued building momentum through a relentless touring schedule alongside acts including Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, and Three Days Grace, while also bringing their energy live across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Their growing global presence has also landed them on major festival stages including Download Festival, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Nova Rock Festival.
Now, Catch Your Breath step into a new chapter with their upcoming album, Not Broken Enough. Expanding on the emotional honesty and explosive energy that first drew listeners in, the record captures a band continuing to evolve without losing the heart of what made them resonate in the first place. With each release, Catch Your Breath continue pushing themselves creatively while building the kind of connection that turns songs into lifelines for the people listening.
Tracklist
1. Contaminated
2. Red Alert
3. Blood Money
4. Carnivore
5. Control
6. Rewind
7. Lost
8. Dark
9. The Basement
10. [Gen]inside (feat. Kami Kehoe)
11. Hollow Dreams
Not Broken Enough US Tour Dates
10/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
10/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
10/21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
10/23 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/27 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/30 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
10/31 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/1 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/3 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
11/5 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
11/7 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/11 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/13 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/14 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/15 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
11/17 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
11/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/20 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
11/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
11/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection - Elevation
11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/27 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
11/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
11/30 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/1 - Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live
12/2 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
12/4 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory
12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom