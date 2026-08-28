Escape The Fate Announce New Album THE LAST GOODBYE, Share "Paranoia"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Escape The Fate have announced a new album, The Last Goodbye, due October 2 via Big Noise. Alongside the announcement, the band has released a new single, 'Paranoia.'

For nearly two decades, Escape The Fate have turned heartbreak, chaos, and outright destruction into arena-sized anthems, bridging the visceral fury of metalcore with the swagger and spectacle of hard rock. The metalcore veterans are entering a new chapter with the announcement of their forthcoming album, The Last Goodbye, due October 2 via Big Noise.

Alongside the album announcement, the band is unleashing 'Paranoia,' a blistering new single that captures Escape the Fate at their most ferocious and unapologetic, pairing their signature intensity with a renewed sense of urgency. The track follows the release of 'Idle Potential' and 'Déjà Vu,' and gives fans another taste of what's to come from the new album, signaling a record that finds the band embracing everything that has made them a force in heavy music while pushing their sound into its next evolution.

Ahead of the new record, Escape The Fate vocalist Craig Mabbitt adds 'Paranoia is a deep dive into what's become a consistent state of mind of mine, putting those feelings into song helps to suppress.'

With a new label and a new batch of music, Escape The Fate are embracing evolution without losing sight of what made them one of modern rock's most enduring forces. For nearly two decades, the Las Vegas-bred band have transformed heartbreak, chaos, rebellion, and outright destruction into arena-sized anthems, carving out a singular space between metalcore's visceral fury and hard rock's swagger and spectacle. Now, with their sights set firmly on the future, Escape The Fate are entering their next era with the same intensity that has fueled them since day one.

That evolution began with 'H8 MY SELF,' the band's first release with Big Noise, the label run by longtime collaborator and producer John Feldmann. The track marked a new chapter for Escape The Fate, followed by 'LOW' on March 31, 2023, and 'Cheers To Goodbye,' featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. Each release offered another glimpse at a band willing to push beyond its established boundaries while retaining the massive hooks, combustible guitars, and emotional urgency that have become their calling cards.

Rather than simply looking back at nearly two decades of chaos, the new album looks inward. Its songs draw from the band's own experiences, struggles, relationships, and perspectives, offering fans a more intimate window into the people behind the distortion and detonating choruses. It's Escape The Fate without the armor, still loud, still dangerous, but more revealing than ever.

The band's relentless touring history has only reinforced that reputation. Catch Escape The Fate performing at various festivals including Vans Warped Tour Mexico City, Louder Than Life and Aftershock this fall. For all upcoming Escape The Fate tour dates, visit https://www.escapethefate.com

The Last Goodbye Tracklisting

01. Last Goodbye

02. Comatose

03. Coffin Kingdom

04. Paranoia

05. Idle Potential

06. Déjà Vu

07. Devil In Wait

08. Money Power Fame

09. Hurt

10. Medicine

11. Other Side

12. Bedroom Wall

13. Remedy Of Numbness

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer



Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...