Maddie Lenhart Releases Debut EP WHY IN THE WORLD

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Nashville country artist and singer-songwriter Maddie Lenhart has released her debut EP, Why in the World. The EP is now available on all digital streaming platforms here.

From track one through track six, Why in the World explores the highs and lows of love and loss — running from heartbreak, living through it, learning to trust yourself enough to fall in love again, and finding light through the difficult corners along the way. At its core, the debut EP is rooted in intentional storytelling, with every lyric carefully considered and no line left without purpose. Sonically, Maddie Lenhart draws from her Appalachian roots, blending organic country and folk-inspired instrumentation with dreamy, ethereal production to create a sound that feels both grounded and distinctly her own.

Why in the World offers a true introduction to Maddie as an artist, showcasing the perspective, songwriting, and musical identity that will continue to shape her career in country music.

The release of Why in the World follows a series of recent moments for Maddie, including recognition from Sheryl Crow, who praised the EP's title track, 'Why in the World,' on social media. The song also made its debut on the iTunes Country chart at No. 31, placing Maddie alongside releases from artists including Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley. Together, the milestones add to the momentum surrounding Maddie's debut as she officially introduces Why in the World to listeners.

About Maddie Lenhart

Virginia-born and raised, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maddie Lenhart has spent years developing her voice as both an artist and a songwriter. Since moving to Music City, she has written hundreds of songs and earned more than 45 independent cuts, building a reputation for sharp, deeply personal country songwriting rooted in honest storytelling.

2026 marked the beginning of a significant new chapter for Lenhart, with the successful rollout of the singles from her debut EP, Why in the World, produced by Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne). The project generated major attention pre-release, with 'Empty Room' earning features from both Billboard and American Songwriter and 'Newton's First Law' landing on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Country. The EP's title track, 'Why in the World,' was co-written with Jay Knowles (Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson) and Jen Stegall (Carter Faith), further highlighting Lenhart's ability to pair distinctive songwriting with polished contemporary country production.

Her momentum extends beyond her releases. Lenhart was selected as one of just six writers for the 2026 AIMP Nashville Unsigned Songwriter Series from more than 100 submissions and was selected for the 2026 ASCAP GPS Project, which pairs developing songwriters with publishing professionals for mentorship and career development. She was also a finalist in the 2025 American Songwriter Song Contest and named one of Holler's '10 Artists You Need to Know,' and made her debut on WSM Radio, home of the Grand Ole Opry, to promote the EP release.

As a live performer, Lenhart returned to CMA Fest in 2026 for her second consecutive appearance, taking the Spotlight Stage after making her festival debut in 2025. She also made her AmericanaFest debut this year, adding another major Nashville festival to her growing live résumé. Lenhart has also performed at the Kennedy Center and continues to take her music on the road. With a growing catalog, major editorial recognition, and a debut EP that brings together the latest chapter of her songwriting, Lenhart is establishing herself as an artist to watch in Nashville's next generation of country music.

Now, with her debut EP Why in the World, Maddie brings together the songs and stories that define this next chapter of her career.

Tracklist

'Empty Room,' written by Maddie Lenhart and Justin Cross

'Easy on You,' written by Maddie Lenhart, Davis Corley, and Sam Stoane

'Newton's First Law,' written by Maddie Lenhart, Dakota Striplin, and Mignon Hargrove

'Why in the World,' written by Maddie Lenhart, Jay Knowles, and Jen Stegall

'It's Not Like,' written by Maddie Lenhart, Laura Pearson, and Brianna Nelson

'A Glimpse of It,' written by Maddie Lenhart and Aubrey Toone

The EP was produced by Brad Hill, with mixing on all six tracks done by Dave Thomson.

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