Nuria Graham Unveils New Song 'Yes It's Me, The Goldfish!'

Catalan-Irish musician and storyteller Núria Graham shares a new song today, "Yes It's Me, The Goldfish!"-and watch the accompanying visual piece, directed by Marc Cuscó, below. More music from Graham is imminent.

"This song has had many lives already," Graham says. "It's a melody and a story that has been in my head for years now, there are many recorded versions in my old voice memos on my phone and computer. One day, while I was at home recording and writing, this phrase came to me: 'Yes it's me, the goldfish!' and then everything fell into place on its own. It made a lot of sense in the album's story, which has different narrators and fables telling the same event. The Goldfish is the one watching from the fishbowl, and as he watches through the glass, he realizes he already has all the answers, kind of like a witch's crystal ball. One day I asked my partner Malcus to record a beat to play something on top of, and then the whole song just presented itself"

Next week, Graham will hit the road, with a special show in her hometown of Vic, Spain at Mercat de la Música Viva followed by a run of U.S. dates including Primavera Sound Los Angeles and shows in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco supporting MARO. After the U.S. run, Graham will tour Europe with stops in Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Nuria Graham is a Catalan-Irish vocalist, songwriter and producer trained in classical guitar who began writing songs and experimenting with electric guitar, piano and production at the age of 16. Her first album, Bird Eyes, was released in 2015, followed by 2017's Does it Ring a Bell? and a European tour that found her on the stages of the most prestigious festivals in Spain. Her third album, Marjorie, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

September 14 - Vic, ES - MMVV

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - School Night at Bardot

September 23 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge*

September 24 - Seattle, WA - Barboza*

September 26 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord*

September 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo*

November 9 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan's

November 10 - Chester, UK - St. Mary's

November 11 - Machester, UK - Low Four

November 12 - Glasgow, UK - Great Western Festival

November 13 - Leeds, UK - Burdenell Social Club

November 15 - London, UK - Scala

November 16 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

November 17 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

November 18 - Dortmund, DE - Subrosa

November 19 - Utrecht, DE - TivoliVredenburg

November 21 - Cophenhagen, DK - Raahuset

November 22 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

November 23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz

November 24 - Jena, DE - Trafo

November 25 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur

November 26 - Munich, DE - Heppel & Ettlich

November 27 - Prague, CZ - Le Royal

November 28 - Vienna, AT - B72

November 30 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

January 20 - Girona, ES - Auditorium Girona

February 4 - Madrid, ES - Inverfest

February 13 - Barcelona, ES - Guitar BCN

*with Maro