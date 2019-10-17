Nugs.net to Live Stream Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Ryman Auditorium this Friday

The leading live music platform for concert recordings and live streams, nugs.net, will live stream Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's first night performance of his seven-night, sold-out run at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Friday October 18, 2019.

This residency marks the longest stand that the four time Grammy Award winner has had at the famed venue to date. Amanda Shires is set to open the show. Fans can pay-per-view (PPV) opening night's performance for $19.99 on nugs.tvat 9:00PM EDST, 8:00pm CDST, 7:00PM MDST, 6:00PM PDST. Purchases include a free 3-month trial of nugs.net's live music subscription service.

Ryman Auditorium is also known as "The Mother Church of Country Music" for its role as the most famous former home of the Grand Ole Opry (1943-1974). The biggest country music stars of the day including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash were often featured on the Opry stage.

This PPV live stream from the Ryman also marks the launch of a Jason Isbell live audio program made available via nugs.net. Starting October 18, recordings from Isbell's live archives will be made available on nugs.net's live music streaming application, as well as a-la-carte downloads, Hi-Res, MQA, and CDs. Future live recordings to be released.

"We've been recording Jason's shows for years and nugs.net is the perfect partner to start releasing his shows to our fans," says Traci Thomas, Isbell's manager.

Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO, adds, "Jason Isbell has been on the top of our wish list of touring musicians; I'm so thankful we were able to dial it in for a launch at The Ryman. Jason Isbell is the real deal."

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's new album, The Nashville Sound, is a beautiful piece of American music-making, but watch yourself: it will light a fire under your ass. "You're still breathing, it's not too late," Jason sings.

This album is a call, and the songs on it send sparks flying into a culture that's already running so hot the needle on the temperature gauge is bouncing erratically in the red. And while it's understandable that, in this moment, some people want their radio to help them drift away, this finely calibrated set of ten songs is aimed right between the clear eyes of people who prefer to stay present and awake. It's a call to those who won't cower no matter how erratically the world turns, and who aren't afraid of what looks back when they look in the mirror. Bruce Springsteen did that. Neil Young did that. Jason Isbell does that.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading source for official live music from the largest touring artists in the world. Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen and many others distribute recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. The platform offers downloads, CDs, webcasts, and the only streaming service dedicated to live music, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS, and Desktop. Visit nugs.net or get the app at nugs.net/app.

