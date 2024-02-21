Normani Announces Long-Awaited Album 'Dopamine'

Multi-platinum selling, chart topping recording artist Normani has announced her long-awaited debut solo album.

After clearing her social media yesterday, the former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram to share a photo of the album cover today, captioning the post: "cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM."

A release date or any information regarding what music and collaborations will be featured on the record are being kept underwraps. The album is available for pre-order here.

In 2022, she released the critically-acclaimed "Wild Side" feat. Cardi B which dominated the charts following its release, hitting the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B Radio Chart. To date, "Wild Side" has amassed an impressive 325+ million streams globally.

"Wild Side" followed Normani's showstopping single "Motivation," and her top 40 #1 smash hit collaboration "Love Lies" with Khalid, which helped win her iHeart Radio Music Award's "Titanium Award." Her single "Waves" featuring 6lack earned Normani her first win as a solo artist at the MTV VMAs for "Best R&B Video."

She's also garnered numerous nominations throughout the years from award shows such as Billboard Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, People's Choice Awards and more. To date, Normani has racked up more than 5 billion global streams across her catalog.

Normani continues to make her mark in the industry. She joined Ariana Grande on her Sweetner World Tour, performed at festivals such as Lollapalooza, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Billboard Music Awards with 6lack and Khalid respectively. She's graced multiple magazine covers including Rolling Stone, Billboard, FADER, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Wonderland, Women's Health Magazine, Allure and more.