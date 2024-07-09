Nonprofit Pandion Music Foundation Announces July Calendar Of Free Music Industry Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2022 dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community is kicking off new July programs for artists. All PMF programs are offered weekly and are free. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center,2indie.com, and Sweetwater.

PMF founders are artists Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK). They recently commented, “When we launched Pandion two years ago, we wanted to level the playing field to help other creators access the resources they need to strengthen and support thriving careers. Our weekly online programs are focused on current trends in the music industry—and they also offer unlimited replays—so we believe our nonprofit model is a genuine game changer for musicians.”

PMF Weekly JULY Programs

*Program Replays available at PMF.org*

July 3 11am PT "GRAMMY-Winning Songwriter Meet-and-

Greet" w/Trey Campbell



July 10 11am PT "The Synergy of Yoga/Meditation/Pranayama

Techniques with Creative Flow"

w/Tejal Patel



July 17 11am PT "Mastering Relationships and Navigating

Trends in Music Licensing" w/Celia Rose



July 24 11am PT "Music Supervisor Meet-and-Greet"

w/Scott Velasquez



July 31 3pm PT "Community Listening Session"

w/Pandion Music Foundation



To register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops visit: pandionmusicfoundation.org/upcoming-events/. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replays of PMF's programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter. Pandion Unplugged wellness programming will be relaunched as a podcast in the summer of 2024. Replays of past Pandion Unplugged sessions are available on PMF Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Since PMF's launch, programming has expanded greatly and increased 250% over the past 6 months alone. Audience engagement has increased annually for Facebook (close to 90%) and Instagram (close to 120%); Mailchimp subscribers represent a 525% rise.

Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes:

PMF Board Secretary Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board Treasurer Candice Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; and PMF Board Members Seven McDonald, producer and award-winning journalist; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen, documentary filmmaker. Vest is CEO/Programs Director and PMF Board Chair.

