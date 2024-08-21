Video: Noga Erez Unveils New Single 'GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop singer, rapper & multi-hyphenate Noga Erez debuts her brand new single and accompanying music video entitled “GODMOTHER” featuring powerhouse vocalist Eden Ben Zaken via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records. The track marks the newest release off Erez’s highly-anticipated third studio album, THE VANDALIST, out Friday, September 20.

“GODMOTHER” is a dramatic orchestral work of art – a song about being consumed in chaos, fear, and isolation. Haunting lyrics from Erez serve as a rising crescendo towards a booming chorus sung by Ben Zaken. With a global message featuring worldly instrumentation, it’s a call for peace amidst the destructive nature of the world around us. The official video, directed by Roei Morad, is simplistic as Erez and Ben Zaken, dressed sleekly in all black, lean on each other for support while their musical prowess is put front and center.

“GODMOTHER is one of my favorite songs on the album,” Erez shares about the track. “The beat created by ROUSSO inspired a song about a journey, constant movement, and wandering. It's a song about identity, about the feeling of isolation. I'm so proud to have the incredible Eden Ben Zaken featured on this song.”

THE VANDALIST is a satirical yet confessional look at real and online life – the album’s intricate production balanced with the Noga’s wit, charm, and attitude creates a boastful record rich with multi-cultural textures. It’s an exhibition of her natural curiosity, sassiness, and playful imagination.

Crafted with longtime partner and producer ORI ROUSSO, Noga warns, “THE VANDALIST is a last resort, a big ‘F*ck You!’ I’ve had it with the world’s hypocrisy. I need to protect myself. It’s an attempt not to take it all so seriously, whether the devastating state of the world around me, social media, my own work or relationships. I have to make all of it not mean so much. So that's THE VANDALIST: the swan song of a desperately sensitive human.”

Recently released singles include “AYAYAY (feat. Dillom),” “PC People (feat. ROUSSO),” title track “Vandalist,” and “Come Back Home,” all of which are joined by official “Against The Machine (Live)” performance videos, streaming now at YouTube HERE.

THE VANDALIST Tracklist

1. Vandalist

2. DUMB

3. PC People Feat. ROUSSO

4. Come Back Home

5. A+ (Feat. ???)

6. AYAYAY (Feat. Dillom)

7. Smiling Upside Down

8. Hey, Hi

9. SAD GENERATION, HAPPY PEOPLE (Feat. ???)

10. NOGASTEIN

11. GODMOTHER (Feat. Eden Ben Zaken)

12. Police

13. P.L.E.A.S.E.

14. Danny (Feat. ???)

15. Mind Show

16. Oh, THANK YOU!

The recent album highlights also follow a dazzling string of singles from Erez, including “NAILS” and “Quiet,” the latter of which was created by Erez and ROUSSO exclusively for the opening credits to last summer’s Netflix action thriller, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. “Quiet” marked Erez’s first release since her 2022 single, “NAILS,” which after premiering on The Zane Lowe Show, was followed by a blockbuster new spin featuring 4x GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Missy Elliott, “NAILS (Feat. Missy Elliott).”

Noga Erez and ROUSSO first joined forces with 2017’s Off The Radar, earning worldwide acclaim and a fast-growing international fan following. 2021’s KIDS proved a natural evolution and even greater success, garnering a legion of famous fans that includes Billie Eilish, Marion Cotillard, Hayley Williams, Dove Cameron, Sofi Tukker, Gal Gadot, and Finneas.

Photo credit: Yaniv Edri

