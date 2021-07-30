Noelle Returns With 'Forever Yours' Single

Breakout pop artist noelle is back with her follow-up single, "Forever Yours." Delivering all the sensuality of a true love ballad, the track clearly demonstrates that, as Canada's newest voice in pop, noelle is just getting started. Following the success of her debut single "Therapy" last month, the new track brings fans a different side of the 20-year old, one that tells the story of finding a soulmate and never letting go.

"I am so incredibly happy that 'Therapy' is out. It melts my heart seeing everyone's comments and support on my first-ever single, said noelle. "'Forever Yours' is a very special release for me because I get to introduce my more jazzy side to the world. I really hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

Driven by an undeniable smooth-jazz vibe, "Forever Yours" perfectly captures the euphoria of a relationship's early days. With a history of writing sad ballads, noelle was inspired by LA's Grammy-winning Sweater Beats (Lizzo, Missy Elliot, Chet Faker) and Alex Tirheimer (Sabrina Claudio, Dillon Francis, Freya Ridings) to dive into the comforting intimacy of the first feelings of falling in love; when your eyes lock, your hands touch and it's clear that what you have found is going to last forever. The result is a track that is sure to resonate with fans.

Raised on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Ontario, noelle's upbringing exposed her to a vast range of musical genres, from Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan to the powwow drum and native wind flute of her Indigenous roots. At just 20 years old, noelle has been singing since she was barely old enough to walk. Initially finding her footing through YouTube, noelle amassed a following of 94K+ subscribers resulting from her viral covers of timeless classics and today's biggest acts. Expressing her thoughts and emotions at her piano, noelle began writing her own music as a therapeutic form of self-expression. The artists whose words she once personalized through her covers, soon became the major influences behind her own music.

Co-signed to Wax Records and Universal Music Canada, noelle was recently chosen as part of the Spotify RADAR program, which looks to support and grow notable, up-and-coming Canadian artists on the platform. She will continue releasing more new original music throughout the year, leading up to her debut album in early 2022.