Noah Gundersen Shares New Song 'Robin Williams' and Announces The Release of New Album, 'LOVER'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen has announced the release of his extraordinary and highly personal new album. LOVER arrives August 23 via Cooking Vinyl; pre-orders are available now HERE.The Seattle-based Gundersen's fourth full-length solo release, LOVER is preceded by the new intimate single, "Robin Williams," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

The track is joined by an equally powerful companion visual - watch it below!

"Death comes for us all," says Gundersen, "no matter how talented we are, no matter how much work we make. I had just finished the Robin Williams documentary when I wrote this and was deeply moved by his spirit and enormous talent. I had also been reading about the expansiveness of DMT in Tao Lin's 'Trip.' Art is both everything and nothing. Living is the same."

Recorded over two years at Seattle's The Crumb studio with longtime collaborator, producer/engineer Andy D. Park (Death Cab For Cutie, K. Flay, Pedro The Lion), LOVER sees Gundersen continuing to veer towards an increasingly intimate and intense creative approach, wedding intricate beats and warm natural instrumentation to a series of stark, almost dreamlike, new songs. Rich with patience and grace, songs like "Older" and "Out of Time" reveal a remarkably gifted songwriter-artist in the midst of confrontation with life's toughest truths, somehow emerging with even greater self-awareness and understanding.



"This record is deeply personal," says Gundersen. "It's about love, it's about failure, it's about drugs, it's about sex, it's about age, it's about regret, it's about itself (very meta, I know) and it's about finding peace. I think it's the most I've ever put of myself into something. It's been cathartic. I've cried a lot."Widely hailed as a powerful and compelling live performer, Gundersen will herald LOVER with a wide-ranging North American headline tour. The dates get underway September 19 at Bellingham, WA's Wild Buffalo and then travel through a hometown finale set for November 16 at Seattle's famed Showbox. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.noahgundersenmusic.com.





